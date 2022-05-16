Love Match Atlanta: Internet divided after Tana and Kelli accuse Joseph of stealing their matchmaking school’s concept

Love Match Atlanta returned for a brand new episode on Sunday night. The series follows five of Atlanta's most famous matchmakers as they handle their clients and complex friendships. Viewers watched the drama unfold this week as Tana and Kelli confronted Joseph regarding the concept of his matchmaking school.
While the business is highly competitive, drama is unavoidable. The matchmaking duo accused Joseph of stealing their idea. Last week when the series premiered, Tana and Kelli opened up about their new initiative known as 'Love Pro University'. They were very keen on keeping their project on the down low because they are in the same business as Joseph.
But the satisfaction of knowing their project was safe, didn't last very long. In this week's episode, Joseph invited the duo to his mixer event, but what they didn't expect to see was another idea of theirs being stolen. During the event, Joseph and Paris, his girlfriend/business partner, revealed the launch of their matchmaking school.
The school had a similar concept to the duo's 'Love Pro University'. Tana and Kelli didn't handle this well and erupted in a heated argument with Joseph and Paris. Standing up in front of the crowd, they shared:
"We have an announcement ourselves. We're the matchmakers, the certified matchmakers... We've already been working on our university, Love Pro University, that's launching here in Atlanta. It's an international Love Pro University. We are certifying everybody for coaches and professional matchmakers."
The duo went on to add that they had been building a curriculum for the past two years. The Love Match Atlanta duo revealed that their university would be launching in November. During their confessional, the duo opened up about how years ago they got in touch with Joseph to collaborate. Instead, they claim, he stole their idea.
The Love Match Atlanta matchmaker, who didn't expect this to happen, questioned the duo's intention to voice the launch of their school during his event. The duo replied:
"Joseph, let me tell you something. You wouldn't be calling yourself a matchmaker if it wasn't for us."
The Real Black Love founder went on to call the duo unprofessional, ignorant, and immature. He then asked Tana and Kelli to leave the event. Fans who watched the drama unfold took to social media to share their opinions.
Fans have mixed reactions to Tana and Kelli's accusation towards Joseph on Love Match Atlanta
Taking to Twitter, some fans agreed with the Love Match Atlanta duo and claimed that Joseph was lying and that he did steal the idea from them. Meanwhile, a few others shared that matchmaking has been around for years, and that he didn't steal the idea from them.
Love Match Atlanta airs every Sunday night on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET. Readers can check local listings for more information on the same.