Who is Shae Primus from Love Match Atlanta? Certified matchmaker is a single mother of two

Love Match Atlanta is almost here, and we are ready to note down tips from the best matchmakers in Atlanta. The new season will premiere on Bravo, on May 8 2022, at 09:00PM ET.

Shae Primus is perhaps the most practical matchmaker of the first season of Love Match Atlanta. With over a decade of experience under her belt, she will not just seek matches for her clients this season, but will ensure that they find the relationship of a lifetime.

Love Match Atlanta features five of the top-notch matchmakers in Atlanta who try to manage their high status clients and their personal lives.

Who is Love Match Atlanta matchmaker Shae Primus?

The 35-year-old TV personality star is a mother of two kids - a daughter named Ava and a son named Lawrence. She is the owner of Middle Class Matchmaker. The matchmaker, who recently got divorced, is now looking for a match of her own.

Shae is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated and has a graduate degree from the University of Georgia, while completing her undergraduation from Clark Atlanta University. She is a former employee of Corporate America, where she worked for 13 years.

She takes a rational approach and makes her clients meet a trained psychologist to check if they are mentally ready for love. Shae has a decade's worth of experience in the matchmaking industry. In her Instagram bio, Primus calls herself a 'certified matchmaker and dating coach'.

In an interview with People, Shae disclosed her journey to becoming a matchmaker. Because she is an extrovert, her friends would ask her to find a match for them at parties. That is when when she started looking into becoming a matchmaker professionally. She said:

"It was to help my friends."

She was happy to make money off something she was thrilled about. She also confessed that she feared that she would not be able to go anywhere without being recognized. Since Shae was born in Atlanta, she said her core technique would be to connect to people on personal grounds.

In a recent preview, Shae can be seen bragging about her success rates, saying:

"I don't typically take clients unless I know I can match them. That's how I have a 90% success rate."

She is known for her unconventional matchmaking services and says in the preview:

"I like meeting with clients in other settings outside of an office because there are other things we can do and there are other things I can learn about them"

About Love Match Atlanta

Love Match Atlanta features some of the best match makers of Atlanta who try to find partners for the rich and exclusive. Tana Gilmore, Shae Primus, Ming Clark, Joseph Dixon and Kelli Fisher will use their charm to compete for top dollar bacholers of Atlanta and will hustle to find them their perfect partners.

Love Match Atlanta releases on May 8 on Bravo TV at 09:00PM ET. Fans can also watch the show on Peacock TV.

