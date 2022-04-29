What are RHOA Season 14 taglines? Cast list, trailer and more about Bravo’s reality TV series

The ladies of RHOA are officially back to grace the world of reality TV.

The housewives are together once again for the 14th installment of Real Housewives of Atlanta's (RHOA), with the cast being a mix of old and new faces. This season promises to deliver intense drama and gorgeous outfits.

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora and newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross are bringing the flair to the new season of the show. The trailer teases a lot of drama between the housewives while they are dealing with their personal issues, navigating friendships and relationships, but not with a fair share of laughter and joy.

Bravo @BravoTV This is your ONE WEEK countdown for the premiere Sun May 1 8/7c! #RHOA 's bringing the heat, so cool down with some [spilled] peach tea!This is your ONE WEEK countdown for the premiere Sun May 1 8/7c! #RHOA's bringing the heat, so cool down with some [spilled] peach tea! 🍑 This is your ONE WEEK countdown for the premiere Sun May 1 8/7c! 🍑 https://t.co/v2d0xkZ42n

Continue reading to find out what the housewives have decided in regard to their taglines for this season of RHOA.

RHOA housewives' Season 14 taglines

Bravo @BravoTV Which tagline made you literally snap and say YASSS out loud?! Don’t miss the season premiere this Sunday! #RHOA SEASON 14 TAGLINE DROPWhich tagline made you literally snap and say YASSS out loud?! Don’t miss the season premiere this Sunday! 🍑 #RHOA SEASON 14 TAGLINE DROP 🍑 Which tagline made you literally snap and say YASSS out loud?! Don’t miss the season premiere this Sunday! https://t.co/XcbFWC3iQW

The housewives of Atlanta are back with their savage taglines that have a hint of humor and wit. Shereé is returning to the show after being absent for the past three seasons and she references her iconic She by Shereé fashion line. On the other hand, Marlo recognizes her official season as a peach-holder.

Kandi's tagline is inspired by her successful music career. Track field star and newcomer to the franchise Sanya makes mention of her Olympic past. Drew's tagline is simple but effective.

Check out all of the taglines below.

1) Kenya Moore:

"You're always living in the moment when you are the moment."

2) Kandi Burruss:

"I ain't never skipped a beat or a bag."

3) Marlo Hampton:

"I always had the juice, but now, I got the peach."

4) Shereé Whitfield:

"Spring, summer or September, I'm the one you always remember."

5) Drew Sidora:

"I keep you on the edges of your seat."

6) Sanya Richards-Ross:

"I may be a rookie, but this isn't my first race."

RHOA trailer teases drama following the footsteps of previous seasons

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) trailer was released by Bravo on Wednesday, April 27, and it indicates that we are in for quite a few surprises and constant drama. To begin with, the season will record the unexpected appearance of Phaedra Parks' ex-husband, Apollo Nida. Shereé Whitfield, who is back after Season 10, is seen talking with him about life after prison.

While discussing matters over coffee, he says,

“When the guys come home [after being incarcerated], they just s**t all over the woman."

The 43-year-old star was sentenced to eight years in prison in July 2014 after he pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges, including conspiring to commit mail, wire and bank fraud.

He was released in June 2019 and has since moved out of his halfway house in Philadelphia. Nida and Parks were married for eight years from 2009 to 2017 and share two sons Ayden,11, and Dylan,8.

Whitfield has a conversation with Nida to discuss her on-and-off relationship with her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, who had also served eight years in prison for wire fraud and was released in February 2021 due to COVID-19.

The star is also seen launching her fashion line She by Shereé and reuniting with the other cast members, including her friend-turned-housewife Marlo Hampton and newbie Sanya Richards-Ross.

Speaking to Page Six, Kandi said that Whitfield was "extremely vulnerable" about her relationship this RHOA season.

“She came back more transparent than she ever was. She used to be really private. No doubt, she shared some things in the past. But this year, she just was extremely vulnerable with all that she was dealing with."

Real Housewives of Atlanta will bring some good reality TV content for its viewers. The teaser has only raised their expectations.

RHOA Season 14 premieres on Sunday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

