Sanya Richards-Ross net worth: 'RHOA' star's fortune explored as she joins Bravo series

As filming for RHOA Season 14 gets underway, fans are getting acquainted with the cast of the show. The upcoming season will feature cast members Kenya Moore, Kandi Burress and Drew Sidora among others.

Shereé Whitfield will make her comeback and Marlo Hampton will be making the switch to a full-time housewife on the show after featuring as a friend for many seasons.

RHOA's longtime main players Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams will not be returning this season. A fresh face in the series will be former Olympic athlete Sanya Richards-Ross.

The new Atlanta Housewife has amassed a wealth of $2.5 million during her career on field and on screen. Read on to find out more about her journey.

What is Sanya Richards-Ross' net worth?

Richards-Ross is an Olympic champion, television personality, author, and founder of MommiNation.

Jamaican-American athlete Sanya Richards-Ross has a net worth of $2.5million. The Olympian played basketball as well as participated in track and field events during high school.

In 2002, she was chosen as the National High School Female Athlete of the Year, and was named USA Track and Field's Youth Athlete of the Year, and claimed the title of Track and Field News' Women's Prep Athlete of the Year.

Sanya has won many accolades including a gold medal for the team 400-meter relay event at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, a gold medal for team relay in Beijing in 2008, and a bronze medal for the individual 400-meter race in Beijing, as well.

The star has also won a record five gold medals at the World Championships, and gold and silver medals at the World Indoor Championships. In 2012, Sanya represented the US at the London Olympics.

The new RHOA participant has starred in reality television earlier as well. WeTV's Glam and Gold followed Sanya's journey on the field and at home with her husband Aaron Ross.

The six-episode series was filmed between Austin, Florida, New York and her hometown Austin.

In 2017, Sanya published a memoir about her personal life, Chasing Grace: What the Quarter Mile Taught Me About God and Life.

Richards-Ross is also the founder of MommiNation, a blog focused on offering support, inspiration, and empowerment to black mothers.

About RHOA Season 14

Season 14 of RHOA (Real Housewives of Atlanta) will feature some fan favorites and a few new faces. Series regulars Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora will be returning for the upcoming season.

Original cast member Shereé Whitfield will be starring on the show as well after being featured on the show's first season in 2008.

After featuring as a longtime guest on the show, Marlo Hampton will become a full-time cast member on RHOA Season 14.

