Who are Sanya Richards-Ross' husband and son? Family life explored ahead of 'RHOA' premiere

The latest addition to the RHOA cast is former Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross. The upcoming season of the hit reality series will be released sometime in 2022.

Returning fan favorites include Kenya Moore, Kandi Burress, and Drew Sidora, while Sheree Whitfield will make her comeback and Marlo Hampton will be upgraded to a full-time housewife.

Original cast members Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams will not be returning for Season 14.

Sanya Richards-Ross will be the only star with no prior RHOA experience. Read on to find out more about the newest Atlanta Housewife.

About Sanya Richards-Ross' family

The 36-year-old has been married to former New York Giants player Aaron Ross since 2010. The lovebirds met during college at UT.

Their wedding was showcased on an episode of WeTV's Platinum Weddings. The duo share son Aaron Jermaine Ross II, who was born in 2017.

Sanya often documents the family's journey on her social media accounts. Her stint with Bravo will probably help fans get to know them better.

Richards-Ross starred on WeTV's Sanya's Glam and Gold in 2013. The six-episode series documented her life as a professional track and field star and her marriage to fellow athlete Aaron Ross.

As a devout Christian, Sanya went through serious depression after she had to terminate a pregnancy one day before leaving for the 2008 Olympics. Speaking on the incident, the athlete shared:

"I made a decision that broke me, and one from which I would not immediately heal from. Abortion would now forever be a part of my life. A scarlet letter I never thought I'd wear."

Richards-Ross is the founder of MommiNation, a blog focused on offering support, inspiration, and empowerment to black mothers.

About RHOA Season 14

Season 14 of RHOA (Real Housewives of Atlanta) will feature regular cast members and a few new faces. Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora will be returning for the upcoming season.

Shereé Whitfield from Season 1 will be joining the cast well.

After featuring as a longtime guest on the show, Marlo Hampton will become a full-time cast member in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

RHOA's Season 14 will begin filming this fall and is set to be released in 2022.

Edited by Ravi Iyer