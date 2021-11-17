What is Shereé Whitfield's net worth? Fortune explored as TV star returns to 'RHOA'

RHOA (Real Housewives of Atlanta) is returning with fan favorite cast members including Shereé Whitfield. The upcoming season will feature series regulars Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora alongside a few newcomers.

Former Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross will be joining as a brand new Housewife and Marlo Hampton will finally become a full-time cast member on Season 14 after several appearances as a guest star.

Original cast member Whitfield has been on and off the series since Season 1. The star was part of the first segment in 2008. After leaving ahead of RHOA's fifth season, she officially returned for season 9 but departed once more after season 10 in 2018.

Shereé Whitfield is a single mother of three who works to keep her family in comfort. Over time, the star has amassed a wealth of $800,000.

What is Shereé Whitfield's net worth?

The 51-year-old actress is most popularly known for her appearances in the The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise.

Shereé Whitfield has also starred in several other television shows. She has appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen eleven times.

She also appeared on E! News Live, Life After, Iyanla: Fix My Life, The Game, Ghost Hunters, The Wendy Williams Show, The Bonnie Hunt Show, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During her time with RHOA star Whitfield, she earned around $550,000 per season. In Season 9, she was paid $800,000 and the following season gave her a whopping $1 million.

RHOA featured the star's divorce from Bob Whitfield. Shereé was hoping for a seven-figure settlement but that did not go as planned.

Whitfield runs many business ventures, including her own clothing line called She By Sheree. Shereé also released a fictional novel called Wives, Fiancees, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta.

About Shereé Whitfield's Chateau Shereé Mansion

One of Shereé's most priced possessions is the Chateau Shereé Mansion. The stunning home includes crystal chandeliers, towering ceilings, marble floors and cozy fireplaces.

Here's a tour of the beautiful property:

During the tour, Shereé remarks:

“I love detail, everything is hand-picked by me. I love my plants, my sconces, the fireplaces — ya know, it gets really cozy on those nice nights.”

The mansion has a gorgeous outdoor nook, with a stone gas fire pit and cream-colored couches. It's decorated with brass candleholders, along with potted plants, making it the perfect spot for some zen time.

With production of RHOA Season 14 kicking off, fans can expect to watch the show in mid to late 2022.

