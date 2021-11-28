Who is Tyrone Gilliams? 'RHOA' drama explored as Shereé Whitfield's boyfriend goes legal

Shereé Whitfield's potentially estranged boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, has recently initiated legal proceedings with Bravo TV over a dispute over the usage of his past appearances on Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA).

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Gilliams' cease and desist claims that,

"(Truly Original, Bravo Media, and NBCUniversal Media) Unlawful Use of Tyrone Gilliams Name and Likeness."

The exclusive by TMZ also claims that Tyrone Gilliams has stopped communication with Shereé Whitfield.

What is Shereé Whitfield's estranged boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, known for?

Tyrone Gilliams is a former basketball player who played for the University of Pennsylvania. He later formed his commodities trading firm called 'TLG, TL Gilliams, LLC.' He reportedly also delved into the promotion of hip-hop artists and rappers. While much about his family is not known, it has been reported that Gilliams had two children from his previous marriage.

Gilliams reportedly went to Penn State University from 1987 to 1990. While it is not publicly known which subject he majored in, he played with the university basketball team even after his course ended. From 1988 to 1989, Tyrone Gilliams led the team in several games.

The last time Shereé Whitfield was seen on Real Housewives of Atlanta was back in the show's tenth season. At the time, Whitfield was still with Tyrone Gilliams, who was serving almost half of his 10-year prison sentence.

Tyrone Gilliams was arrested in 2011 and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in 2013 for his involvement in a Ponzi scheme, which caused his investors to lose $5 million. The former Penn State student now has his own podcast titled 'The Art of Wealth,' which claims to educate people about Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs). However, the podcast project seems to have been halted as there are only two introductory episodes.

What happened between Tyrone and Shereé?

On November 6, it was reported that Whitfield went to visit Gilliams in Philadelphia. However, she reportedly tried to bring a camera crew to film their private visit for the show. It has been speculated that this angered Tyrone Gilliams, followed by a heated discussion with Shereé Whitfield.

After his release amidst the pandemic, Tyrone Gilliams is currently under house arrest with an ankle monitor strapped to him. This prevented him from visiting Shereé at the restaurant she fixed the meet at. Upon declining the show's offer to meet her there, the production team allegedly told him that the scene would be edited to appear as if he stood her up.

