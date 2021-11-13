Who was Justine Gross? Missing Penn State student found dead

On Thursday, November 11, 19-year-old Penn State student Justine Gross was reported missing. Her body was reportedly discovered on November 12. Details about how and where her body was found have not been released. However, the State College Police Department revealed that she was last seen on Wednesday evening.

As per reports, State College PD could not identify the body at first. However, it was later identified by Pennsylvania State University authorities as third-semester student Justine Gross.

In a press release published by State College Police on Friday, they claimed:

“Currently, State College Police and the Center County Coroner’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Preliminary information available to investigators indicates the death to be accidental in nature.”

Justine Gross’ disappearance

As mentioned above, Gross went missing at some point after Wednesday night. Her sister Jasmine Owarish took to Facebook to report her disappearance and urged her followers to share the post to trace her.

The post read,

“I am so numb and heartbroken right now. My 19-year-old sister, Justine Gross, is currently missing...Please share this post if you can to get her picture out there as much as possible. Thank you.”

She also revealed that police found Justine Gross’ shoes and phone.

After the 19-year-old PSU sophomore was found dead on November 12, Owarish updated her post, saying:

“I appreciate all the support that everyone has provided. No need to continue to share this post. She was found but not alive.”

Justine Gross was a third-semester law student at PSU

Justine was a law student from the College of Liberal Arts at Penn State University. The late student reportedly hailed from New Jersey and lived off-campus at her apartment, presumably on Beaver Terrace.

A PSU spokesperson told the Center Daily Times,

“We are heartbroken for the family and friends of Justine Gross and offer our condolences to all who knew and loved her.”

She added,

“Penn State staff In Student Affairs and beyond are offering assistance to family and acquaintances who are mourning this loss.”

Further information about her death is yet to be released by State College PD.

Edited by Siddharth Satish