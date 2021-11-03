Heidi Planck missing: Search for California mom intensifies as employer is investigated for fraud

Heidi Planck, a 39-year-old woman from California, has been reported missing since October 17, 2021. As per the Los Angeles Police Department, she was last seen in the 7800 block of Gardendale Street in Downey, LA County.

The woman reportedly attended her son’s football match on the day of her disappearance. Footage obtained by security cameras showed Heidi leaving her apartment with her dog in a gray Range Rover before the game.

However, Heidi’s former husband Jim Wayne told NBC’s Dateline that she left the match midway, looking “antsy” and “edgy”:

“She was a little bit antsy, yes. I don’t know why. All I know is that was the last time I saw her or talked to her.”

Jim, who shares joint custody of the 10-year-old with Heidi Planck, filed a missing complaint three days after the match when the latter failed to collect their son from school.

Search for the woman further intensified when authorities recently discovered she was associated with a company that is currently under investigation for a $43 million fraud.

Heidi Planck’s dog was mysteriously found on the 28th floor of a luxury high-rise building in LA

It has been two weeks since California woman Heidi Planck went missing from Los Angeles County after mysteriously leaving her son's football match midway.

Jim was reportedly concerned when Heidi did not contact their son for the next three days. He told ABC7 that she usually did not go a day without calling or texting her son:

“She’s a good mom. She’s really a good mom. She wouldn’t let a day go by without talking to her son, there’s no way.”

An official missing complaint for Heidi Planck was filed when she did not pick up her son from school on October 20. The LAPD conducted a wellness check at her apartment and found her home in “pristine” condition. They also found Heidi’s phone and laptop at the house.

Another search warrant for her residence was issued on Friday and officials returned with a few essential files. No information regarding the files has been revealed to the public so far.

Meanwhile, Jim noticed a text on Heidi’s phone from an unknown woman who found her dog and tried to contact her through the microchip. The dog was mysteriously discovered on the 28th floor of a luxury high-rise building in LA on the day of Heidi Planck’s disappearance.

According to her friends and family, the missing woman had no connection to the building. Jim Wayne also expressed confusion about the dog’s presence inside the apartment as the building is known for maintaining strict security.

CBS2 reported that owners of the building have refused to cooperate with the investigation and did not allow police to search the parking lot and access surveillance footage without a legal warrant.

More recently, authorities found that Heidi Planck worked as a financial controller and executive assistant at Camden Capital Partners. As per The Daily Mail, in 2019, the company’s managing partner Jason Sugarman was charged for his involvement in a $43 million fraud related to client funds invested in Native American tribal bonds.

Last year, his co-partner Jason Galanis was sentenced to 189 months in prison for his role in several fraudulent cases, including the tribal bond scheme. Officials suspect that Heidi Planck’s disappearance might be related to the fraudulent case of her company.

However, Heidi’s ex-husband is eagerly awaiting her return ahead of her son’s 11th birthday. Her family is hoping for a miracle as her son is expecting to spend his birthday with his mother.

