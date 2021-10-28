Who was Lynda Carter's husband? Relationship with Robert Altman explored as 'Wonder Woman' star opens up on her loss

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter lost her husband, Robert A. Altman, back in February 2021, and the actress' life changed following his death.

Carter recently opened up on how her husband’s death affected her. In an interview with People, she said that the next phase of her life is to learn who she really is. She added that she feels her identity is lost without Robert and that it frightens her.

People reported that in honor of her husband, she is preparing to release a song, Human and Divine. Carter mentioned that their love was real and with the song, she was trying to define love and loss and ensure that it was about the human-ness of love.

About Lynda Carter’s husband in brief

Lynda Carter’s husband, Robert A. Altman, was a lawyer and video game executive in Washington D.C.

Born on February 23, 1947, his father was a Harvard Law School graduate, real estate lawyer, and co-founder of the law firm Krooth and Altman. His mother was a Yale Law School graduate, television producer, and creator of the program, It’s Academic.

Robert A. Altman attends the Fallout 4 video game launch event in downtown Los Angeles on November 5, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty Images)

Altman grew up in Washington D.C.’s Cleveland Park neighborhood and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in 1968 from the University of Wisconsin, before getting his Juris Doctor degree from George Washington University Law School in 1971.

Altman was the founder of ZeniMax Media along with Christopher Weaver. It was launched as a parent holding company for a video game developer founded by Weaver, named Bethesda Softworks. He was the chief executive officer and chairman of ZeniMax Media.

Lynda Carter and Robert A. Altman relationship timeline

Lynda Carter and Robert A. Altman tied the knot in January 1984. Carter then left Hollywood in 1985 to join her husband in Washington D.C.

Carter and Altman became parents to two children – James Altman, born in January 1988, and Jessica Carter Altman, born in October 1990. The pair resided in a house in Potomac, Maryland, which they built in 1987. The 20,000 sq. ft. mansion was later featured in Closer magazine and HGTV in 2013.

Altman had to go through a long jury trial in 1993 following his involvement with the Bank of Credit and Commerce International and their acquisition of First American Bankshares Inc. After he was acquitted, Lynda Carter appeared on the TV news with him and declared that he is not guilty.

Altman died as a result of complications from a medical procedure in February 2021. The couple celebrated their 37th anniversary a few days before his death. Lynda Carter also paid tribute to him on Instagram.

