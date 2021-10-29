Who is James Wilkie Broderick? All about Sarah Jessica Parker's son as she shares rare photo on his 19th birthday

Sarah Jessica Parker recently celebrated the birthday of her son, James Wilkie, as he turned 19 on October 28.

In her latest post on Instagram, where she shared a picture of James, Parker wrote that James is 19 and enjoying his life among his friends. She wished him a happy birthday towards the end.

The actress shares James and twins Tabitha and Marion with husband Matthew Broderick. She also shared pictures of her three children returning to school in September 2021.

Sarah is currently getting ready for the premiere of Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That..., on HBO Max and is married to Matthew Broderick. In an interview with SiriusXM’S Quarantined with Bruce in 2020, Broderick said that he is very grateful and that he loves Parker.

Who is Sarah Jessica Parker’s son?

James Wilkie Broderick is the eldest son of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. James is still in his teenage years and his future plans remain unknown for now. In the latest picture uploaded by Parker, fans also spotted that he looked just like his mother.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick relationship timeline

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick attend "The Inheritance" Opening Night at the Barrymore Theatre on November 17, 2019 in New York City. (Image via Getty Images)

Parker and Broderick tied the knot in May 1997 and the ceremony took place on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. They were introduced by one of Parker’s brothers at the Naked Angels theater company.

The pair welcomed a son, James, in October 2002 and twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, in June 2009 through surrogacy. Their middle names, Elwell and Hodge, come from Parker’s mother’s family. Parker found it while researching her ancestry in the first episode of Who Do You Think You Are? in March 2010.

The Smart People star has been residing in Greenwich Village with her family since 2009. Reports surfaced in 2017 that the couple combined two townhouses they bought for $35 million on West 11th Street in 2016 and renovations continued until 2019.

The family likes to spend time in Kilcar, a village in County Donegal, Ireland. Broderick spent his summers in this village while he was a child.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sarah Jessica Parker was initially in a relationship with Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. They first met on the set of Firstborn and the relationship lasted from 1984 to 1991. They broke up following Downey Jr.'s problems with drug addiction. Parker then dated John F. Kennedy Jr. for some time.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee