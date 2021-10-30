Who was Rossano Rubicondi? All about Ivana Trump's husband as Italian actor dies at 49

Ivana Trump's fourth husband Rossano Rubicondi passed away at the age of 49. The Italian actor was reportedly suffering from “an illness” and died due to health-related complications.

News of his demise was confirmed by Italian TV host Simona Ventura on Twitter:

“Rossano … Thanks for the journey we made together, for the good times and the bad, and also the tears and laughter, so many, and everything that we did together. Farewell. RiP.”

Simona Ventura @Simo_Ventura Rossano… Grazie per il percorso fatto insieme, per i litigi, le incazzature ma anche i chiarimenti e le risate, tantissime, che abbiamo fatto insieme. Fai buon viaggio RiP 🌹 #rossanorubicondi Rossano… Grazie per il percorso fatto insieme, per i litigi, le incazzature ma anche i chiarimenti e le risate, tantissime, che abbiamo fatto insieme. Fai buon viaggio RiP 🌹#rossanorubicondi https://t.co/O3NF6V6dee

According to local media reports, Rossano had been suffering from health issues for the past year and was diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer. However, no immediate cause of his death has been made available so far.

Meanwhile, Ivana Trump is yet to comment on her former husband’s demise. She was married to Rossano Rubicondi between 2008 and 2009 but the couple continued to make news for their on-and-off relationship until 2019.

The duo continued to remain friends after their separation and have been seen together on several occasions this year. They were reportedly photographed walking the streets together in July, months before Rossano’s untimely death.

Everything about Ivana Trump’s former husband, Rossano Rubicondi

Rossano Rubicondi was a model and actor from Italy (Image via Getty Images)

Rossano Rubicondi was an Italian actor and model. He was born on March 14, 1972 in Rome and later moved to London to pursue a career in modeling. He went on to discover his passion for acting and bagged minor roles in a few films.

He appeared in films like The Eighteenth Angel, Thinking about Africa and The Golden Bowl alongside Uma Thurman and Kate Beckinsale. He also took part in Italian reality shows like I’m a Celebrity and Dancing with the Stars.

He married Milu Vimo in 2011 after his divorce from Ivana Trump. However, he continued to share a close bond with the latter throughout his life.

A glance into Ivana Trump's relationships and marriages

Ivana Trump has been married four times in her life (Image via Getty Images)

Ivana Trump met her first husband, Austrian skier Alfred Winklmayr, in early 1970s in Prague. The pair married in 1971 but soon parted ways, finalizing their divorce in 1973.

She later immigrated to Canada and met former US President Donald Trump in 1976 while working in New York. The duo tied the knot in 1977 and had three children together, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka and Eric.

Following 14 years of a whirlwind marriage, Ivana and Donald Trump called it quits in 1990 amid rumors of the latter’s affair with Marla Maples. Their divorce was finalized in 1992.

Ivana Trump married Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli in 1995 but parted ways with the entrepreneur in 1997. That same year, she started dating Italian aristocrat Count Roffredo Gaetani. The couple were together until the latter’s death in 2005.

Ivana married Rossano Rubicondi in 2008 after dating him for six years. The couple had a lavish $3 million wedding at the historic Mar-a-Lago resort with nearly 400 guests in attendance.

The wedding was hosted by the bride’s ex-husband Donald Trump, with her daughter Ivanka Trump as the maid of honor. However, Ivana and Rossano decided to go their separate ways just a year into their marriage.

The pair divorced in 2009 but continued to maintain an on-and-off relationship until officially parting ways in 2019. At the time, Ivana Trump mentioned the couple had failed to work on their marriage due to geographical differences:

“The relationship just ran its course. Rossano spends a lot of time in Italy and I spent a lot of time in New York, Miami, and Saint-Tropez, and he has to work. The long-distance relationship really doesn’t work. We had a good time and are friends. The split was amicable.”

It remains to be seen if Ivana Trump will issue an official statement about her former husband’s demise.

