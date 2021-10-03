Who was Miya Marcano? Deceased teen would receive "constant texts" from apartment maintenance worker

Missing Florida teen Miya Marcano was recently found dead in an apartment building in Orlando. Marcano was reported missing on September 24 when she missed a flight home to Fort Lauderdale. Subsequently, she became unreachable by friends and family.

Marcano's body was found in Tymber Skan apartments, where she used to live. A purse was found near the body with Miya's ID inside. On Saturday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina confirmed Marcano's death.

At the news conference, Mina said:

"At this time, we cannot identify a cause of death, so I don't' want to speculate on that."

Who was Miya Marcano?

College student Miya Marcano recently grabbed headlines after she went missing. Social media was ablaze with chatter as rapid developments in the case fueled public inquiry.

Marcano lived in the Arden Villas apartment and was last seen on September 18 at 5:00 p.m.

Miya's mother, Giselle Suling Marcano, is a radio personality and Cultural Ambassador for the Caribbean. She has frequently shared about her daughter's disappearance on Instagram.

Her father, Marlon Marcano, aka DJ Eternal Vibes, even reached out to the public on Instagram to seek help in finding his daughter. He shared daily updates on the case.

The prime suspect in Marcano's case

Police identified Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at Marcano's apartment, as the primary suspect. Authorities said that Marcano routinely rejected Caballero's advances.

Following her disappearance, police began searching for Caballero. They spoke to him and acquired a warrant for arrest. However, Caballero committed suicide in his home before police could reach him.

Miya Marcano went missing on September 24. (Image via foreignnbarbie_ and ALorenzoTV/Twitter)

Marcano's cousin Caili Sue confirmed Caballero's obsession with the now-deceased teen. He would frequently text her and ask her out despite her rejecting his advances on several occasions.

In one notable incident, Sue recalled how Caballero threw a gym and training equipment (weights) through a woman's window in a fit of rage. The apartment resident said she was on her phone when the glass shattered and made a huge mess. However, Caballero's involvement could not be confirmed, and he was not arrested.

Also Read

According to authorities, Caballero used a master key to enter Marcano's apartment when she disappeared. Police located the site where the body was dumped after tracing cellphone records. Caballero was confirmed to be on-site for 20 minutes on the night Miya Marcano disappeared.

A final vigil for Marcano was held hours after the Orange County Sheriff's Office made the announcement.

Edited by Srijan Sen

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far