“Over-hyped finale”: The Bachelor fans pass their judgment on the finale of Clayton Echard’s season

Clayton Echard from The Bachelor Season 26 finale (Image via Instagram/bachelorabc)
Modified Mar 15, 2022 09:24 AM IST
ABC aired the first part of the most-awaited The Bachelor finale on Monday. The network has been building up curiosity around the finale episode for a few weeks now, but fans consider it to be over-hyped.

The two-hour Part A of Episode 10 dealt with Clayton Echard facing the truth that he was in love with three suitresses: Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windy. In the previous episode, Evans left after learning that Echard slept with the two other suitresses.

The latest episode showed Echard telling Recchia and Windey the truth during a rose ceremony. They were both in shock and seen crying. With tears in her eyes, Recchia accepted Echard’s rose, but Windey didn’t. However, Echard didn’t let her go and convinced her that he loved her, leading to the suitress’ return.

While there were a few dramatic moments, viewers felt that the episode failed to deliver.

Here’s what fans have to say

Fans have been calling out Clayton Echard since the beginning of the show for making the wrong decisions. They slammed him for gaslighting Susie Evans in a previous episode and then continuing to do the same with Windey.

The latest episode didn’t come as a surprise to fans. Many have taken to social media to express their thoughts, with some calling the episode “boring.”

Here are a few reactions:

another year, another over hyped #Bachelor finale 😐 https://t.co/BR4n8w8LY4
I have soooooo many thoughts on this #Bachelor finale episode, but overall, this is NONSENSE. honestly, GROWWW UPPPP!
ABC blackmailing #bachelornation alumni into overhyping the finale #Bachelor #BachelorABC https://t.co/bRhVzaHZhy
For once they accurately hyped the ridiculousness of this finale #Bachelor
Okay, so I watched #Bachelor finale part 1, which really could have been all done in one night since about 45 minutes were commercials and another 15 minutes of live audience time 🙃. Just tell me officially Clayton is single so we can all move on. Thx.
“This is the most dramatic bachelor finale EVER. Buckle up!”*most boring episode I’ve ever seen*#Bachelor https://t.co/qj8V3pX90r
I’ve rolled my eyes so much during this finale; I’ve got a headache 🥴 #Bachelor
Jesse: This is the most dramatic Bachelor finale in history.Me:#Bachelor #BachelorNation #BachelorABC https://t.co/8dXZKvvaGV
Me at this #Bachelor finale. https://t.co/A8B7yfmOIj

The Bachelor finale Part-B airs on Tuesday

The second part of The Bachelor Season 26 finale is all set to air on Tuesday, March 15 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. Viewers can also stream it on Hulu.

The finale of Part A consisted of a live audience and some Bachelor Nation alums who gave their opinions on Echard’s choices. It featured Michelle Young, Nick Viall, Clare Crawley, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Rodney Matthews, and Cassie Randolph. They made remarks on the “rose ceremony from hell” and called out Echard for falling in love with three women.

He was criticized by his parents as well for the same reason. Meanwhile, the episode showed that Echard was not over Evans and would like to have some closure with her. The drama continues on Tuesday when The Bachelor lead’s engagement ceremony is said to take place.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
