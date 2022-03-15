"Everyone will be kind of surprised": Clayton Echard teases drama-filled Bachelor finale as fans predict his fate

Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor has reached its finale. The two final suitresses are Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, and one of them might get engaged to Echard this week on the ABC show.

Going by trailers and promos, the finale promises to be a drama-filled episode that is set to be a two-day event. In the clips, Echard will tell the ladies that he is in love with both of them.

In the previous episode, Susie Evans was let go by him after she expressed concern regarding their relationship. During the Fantasy Suite episode, the show’s lead confessed that he was physically intimate with Recchia and Windey and was in love with all three of them. This information didn’t go down well with Evans, who dramatically left the show.

In the upcoming episode, Recchia and Windey will also be seen as extremely upset with the same information. According to Bachelor Nation fans, Clayton Echard might not get engaged to anyone this season.

What did Clayton Echard have to say about the finale?

The ABC network has been teasing a dramatic finale preview since the beginning of the season. Since Susie Evans was shown leaving the show in the previous episode, fans have been curious to know who will Echard choose — Rachel Recchia or Gabby Windey.

Speaking about the finale in an interview with Glamour, Clayton Echard said:

"I don't think anyone expected it to end the way that it did, including myself, nor did I want it to be that way. There was a lot of things that I just never would've thought would've happened the way they did.”

He continued:

“So everyone will be kind of surprised. I wish it could have went any other direction, but it went the direction that it did. Ultimately, I had to react accordingly.”

Echard further stated that the finale would be a lot to take in and that people would be left with a lot of questions upon its release.

“I think people are going to scratch their heads, have a lot of questions, and I will have answers when that time comes. We'll have to wait and see, but it was a lot."

The Bachelor’s fans predict the ending

Fans have started sharing their predictions online. Speculation is rife that Clayton Echard might not get engaged to anyone. Apparently, Susie Evans might return and he might propose to her but she’ll reject the proposal.

Take a look at fans’ predictions here:

ali @thewormtown ok my bachelor finale prediction based on the limited info we have: susie leaves, the final 2 where the crying in the trailer happens goes down, gabby and rachel leave, he convinces susie to come back, proposes to her, and she rejects him 🤔🤔🤔 ok my bachelor finale prediction based on the limited info we have: susie leaves, the final 2 where the crying in the trailer happens goes down, gabby and rachel leave, he convinces susie to come back, proposes to her, and she rejects him 🤔🤔🤔

Bach h0e @h0eforbach #BachelorNation My prediction: Susie leaves and then Clayton doesn’t propose to anyone and leaves as well #bachelor My prediction: Susie leaves and then Clayton doesn’t propose to anyone and leaves as well #bachelor #BachelorNation

Luisa Chavez @luisamchavez

#Bachelor They keep saying noone has been able to figure out the ending to @ClaytonEchard journey....maybe we're missing something. The hate Clayton is getting is insane. They keep saying noone has been able to figure out the ending to @ClaytonEchard journey....maybe we're missing something. The hate Clayton is getting is insane. #Bachelor

Makzee @ConferSilva #TheBachelor

My prediction 🤔 Susie comes back. Clayton picks Susie… and proposes Susie says NO 🤷🏼‍♀️ @thebkoof Can’t waitMy prediction 🤔 Susie comes back. Clayton picks Susie… and proposesSusie says NO 🤷🏼‍♀️ @thebkoof Can’t wait 😜 #TheBachelor My prediction 🤔 Susie comes back. Clayton picks Susie… and proposes 💍 Susie says NO 🤷🏼‍♀️

Q @homemadeoatmilk #BachelorABC my official prediction for clayton’s finale is that the woman he chooses to propose to actually says no. this came to me in a dream #TheBachelor my official prediction for clayton’s finale is that the woman he chooses to propose to actually says no. this came to me in a dream #TheBachelor #BachelorABC

sassy pants @amberarias_ #BachelorABC first night of Bachelor Finale, ready for the drama…sad to say Clayton will end up with no one 🤭 first night of Bachelor Finale, ready for the drama…sad to say Clayton will end up with no one 🤭🌹#BachelorABC

Marvellka @Marvellka @viallnicholas28 Susie comes back but rejects the proposal @viallnicholas28 Susie comes back but rejects the proposal

Reality Tweets @RealityTweets17 I’m going to throw out a WILD prediction. Shanae comes back and they leave together 🤣🤷🏻‍♀️ #TheBachelor I’m going to throw out a WILD prediction. Shanae comes back and they leave together 🤣🤷🏻‍♀️ #TheBachelor

Cassie @CassieFambro twitter.com/RealitySteve/s… RealitySteve @RealitySteve Be here at 1pm Central Time today. Will have an update. Be here at 1pm Central Time today. Will have an update. Hopefully it's that Clayton ended up with none of the women and went into therapy! #TheBachelor Hopefully it's that Clayton ended up with none of the women and went into therapy! #TheBachelor twitter.com/RealitySteve/s…

meghan @MeghanGildea Clayton picking Rachel facts but like Suzie is a dimeeeee #TheBachelor Clayton picking Rachel facts but like Suzie is a dimeeeee #TheBachelor

While online fans are making several speculations, reality TV blogger and Bachelor Nation’s source Reality Steve gave his prediction.

His blog read:

“Susie is convinced to stay, and at the final rose ceremony, she rejects Clayton’s proposal, and Clayton left Iceland single.”

It further stated:

"Not only did Susie not end up self-eliminating at final 3, she does something we’ve never seen in 45 previous seasons of the show: reject the leads proposal. So yeah, I’d say the narrative around this season will now change going forward since this will be the new major talking point everyone will be discussing.”

Fans will find out the results this week on ABC. The network will air The Bachelor finale in two parts; the episode’s part A will be released on Monday, March 14 with part B arriving on Tuesday, March 15. The air time for both the episodes will be 8.00pm ET on ABC and Hulu.

