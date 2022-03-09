The Bachelor finale preview: Clayton Echard breaks Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s trust

The Bachelor Season 26 has been a dramatic installment so far. Going by the finale preview clips, the ending is set to be filled with more drama. The final two suitresses of Clayton Echard are Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who will be left heartbroken in the upcoming episode.

The latest episode of the dating series was Fantasy Suite, where Echard confessed his love for both women and also slept with them. In episode 10, he will reveal the same to the ladies who will not take the information well.

During the final rose ceremony, Echard was seen telling Windey and Recchia that he was intimate with both of them in a preview clip. Recchia would break down in tears and question how he could do such a thing.

The preview also showed Echard trying to convince Windey that he couldn’t help it if he felt feelings for both the suitresses. She replied that she didn’t trust Echard anymore and walked away from their conversation.

Clayton Echard will have a heated conversation with his parents

The final episode of The Bachelor will be a meet-and-greet segment with Echard’s parents. The finalists will visit his parents. However, the trailer showed Echard having a heated conversation with his father.

Echard’s dad snapped at him, saying that he should not blame others. It’s unclear what the topic of the argument was. And then the next shot featured Windey telling him that she didn’t trust a word he said.

She said:

“Your actions speak way louder than words. I can’t believe anything you say. Not one thing.”

The preview clip was shown at the end of episode 9, where Susie Evans was sent home by Echard. Viewers can feel the intensity of the drama that will unfold next week in the finale. Here’s how fans reacted to the preview:

Jackie Wolff @jackielobo The only good part of this horror show was the preview of his dad giving Clayton this energy for blaming women for being pissed at his poor choices: #TheBachelor The only good part of this horror show was the preview of his dad giving Clayton this energy for blaming women for being pissed at his poor choices: #TheBachelor https://t.co/8Z3ighrmNG

GumbeauxTexican @GumbeauxTexican @Kathleen_France @BachelorABC Yeah F that. Own your actions bro. Terrible preview of a mentally and probably even physically abusive marriage to come with this dude. NO! #TheBachelor @Kathleen_France @BachelorABC Yeah F that. Own your actions bro. Terrible preview of a mentally and probably even physically abusive marriage to come with this dude. NO! #TheBachelor

osunoya @osunoya 🤣 @nataliercollins Next week turns into the new season of Sister Wives 🤣 @nataliercollins Next week turns into the new season of Sister Wives 🤣😂🤣

arian @fakeArian YALL IM LAUGHING SO HARD AT THIS PREVIEW. jesse palmer is SHITTING ON CLAYTON SO HARD LMAOOOOOO THEYRE MAKING HIM THE VILLAIN OF HIS OWN SEASON #thebachelor YALL IM LAUGHING SO HARD AT THIS PREVIEW. jesse palmer is SHITTING ON CLAYTON SO HARD LMAOOOOOO THEYRE MAKING HIM THE VILLAIN OF HIS OWN SEASON #thebachelor

based ace @step_m0m #TheBachelor didn’t he tell that one girl she was fake crying? and in this preview he’s fake crying to his parents didn’t he tell that one girl she was fake crying? and in this preview he’s fake crying to his parents 😭 #TheBachelor

When will The Bachelor finale air?

Towards the end of the preview, host Jesse Palmer was seen knocking at Echard’s door and saying:

“I’ve some information that I feel will change the whole lot for you.”

The Bachelor’s lead was then seen breaking down in a confessional, admitting that he’s so heartbroken. While a lot of speculation and rumors are doing the rounds online, the truth will only come out next week.

ABC will air The Bachelor finale for two days, Monday and Tuesday, the following week. The two-hour episodes will be released on the network at 8.00 pm Eastern Time.

Edited by Shaheen Banu