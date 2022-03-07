What to expect from The Bachelor Episode 9? Women Tell All segment to air before Fantasy Suite drama

The Bachelor Season 26 is just one week away from its finale. The upcoming episode is the most awaited Fantasy Suite week, where Clayton Echard will spend a night with each finalist.

A day prior to Episode 9, a special episode will be aired, titled Women Tell All, which will welcome all the evicted suitresses of Season 26. From drama to apologies and bloopers, the installment will feature all the entertaining moments.

Along with the eliminated contestants, Women Tell All will also welcome Echard but will not include the finalists: Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, and Susie Evans.

Read on to learn more about the two-day marathon on The Bachelor.

When will The Bachelor episodes air?

The special episode, Women Tell All, will air on Monday, March 7 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. Then, The Bachelor Episode 9 (Fantasy Suites) will premiere on Tuesday, March 8 at 8.00 pm ET on the same channel. The episodes can also be streamed on Hulu.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several streaming services such as Philo, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. The episode will be available on the network’s website after the premiere.

Shanae Ankney will return for Women Tell All

Bachelor Nation fans were overjoyed when Shanae Ankney was evicted from the reality show. She created a lot of drama this season. However, it was entertaining to watch. She will be back for the Women Tell All segment.

Ankney will be seen telling the ladies that her tears were not fake on the show, leaving everyone shocked. A promo clip also featured Clayton Echard calling out Sarah Hamrick’s lie when she told fellow contestants that he cried in front of her.

The official synopsis of Women Tell All reads:

“Get ready for a night of drama, laughter, and maybe even a few tears when Clayton’s former flames reunite for the first time. Seventeen women will come together to hash out their differences, clear up any misunderstandings and apologize (or not) for bad behavior, but will it all be taken in stride, or will some ladies be hung out to dry?”

It further adds:

“Later, the pressure is on when the Bachelor himself, Clayton, steps into the hot seat—these women aren’t holding back! Plus, a few special surprises and everyone’s favorite—bloopers!”

What will happen in Fantasy Suite episode?

After Women Tell All, The Bachelor will air the Fantasy Suite episode the next day. The three ladies and Echard will travel to Reykjavik, Iceland, to create some passionate and romantic moments.

The synopsis of The Bachelor Episode 9 reads:

“Despite the alluring atmosphere, it’s here that Clayton faces the possibility that he may have gone too far in opening himself up to love, a possibility made all too real when one woman’s questions send him reeling. Will Clayton’s heart survive the journey?”

Each suitress will go on a date with Echard, and at the end of the episode, a rose ceremony will decide which two ladies will go to the finale. A preview featured Rachel Recchia questioning Echard’s emotions and thoughts regarding their relationship.

Another clip showed the handsome hunk accusing one of them of completely destroying him. Only time will tell what kind of drama will unfold in the upcoming episodes.

