“Why does Rachel only whisper?”: The Bachelor fans react to Rachel Recchia’s voice loss in hometown episode

The hometown episode of The Bachelor Season 26 turned out to be entertaining and less dramatic. A slight drama built up when Rachel Recchia warned Clayton Echard about her father.

While viewers were excited to see her father’s reaction when he met Echard, they were more curious about Recchia’s husky voice. They felt she either changed her voice this episode or the suitress had a sore throat.

Throughout her segment in Episode 8, Recchia seemed to have lost her voice. Fans were annoyed with the whispering sound, especially when she was actually trying to whisper while talking to Echard.

How fans reacted to Rachel Recchia’s voice

Fans took a dig at Recchia’s voice saying that she always had a husky voice. Viewers also assumed that she might have been sick or had COVID-19, but was then seen sharing a kiss with Echard.

Take a look at netizens’ reaction to Rachel Recchia’s voice in The Bachelor Episode 8:

somenites @somenites53

#TheBachelor So did Rachel lose her voice because of COVID or because she's been speaking to Clayton in a strained whispery voice for six weeks orrr... So did Rachel lose her voice because of COVID or because she's been speaking to Clayton in a strained whispery voice for six weeks orrr... #TheBachelor

inmedialife @inmedialife

#TheBachelor Me watching Rachel make out with Clayton with a raspy voice during a pandemic Me watching Rachel make out with Clayton with a raspy voice during a pandemic #TheBachelor https://t.co/yWIhtof7MG

glo @glopensar I want to enjoy Rachel’s hometown date, but her voice… is she sick? Or is that how she actually sounds? #Bachelor I want to enjoy Rachel’s hometown date, but her voice… is she sick? Or is that how she actually sounds? #Bachelor

Tyler 🌷 @TyHelC Is it just me or does Rachel keep changing her voice? #TheBachelor Is it just me or does Rachel keep changing her voice? #TheBachelor

eh-veeee @christyodoule Rachel seemed to combine the annoying whispering with the “lost my voice” laryngitis and idk what I hate more #thebachelor Rachel seemed to combine the annoying whispering with the “lost my voice” laryngitis and idk what I hate more #thebachelor

Kristen @kristen_helton3 How is Rachel losing her voice when she mostly whispers 🤔 #TheBachelor How is Rachel losing her voice when she mostly whispers 🤔 #TheBachelor

What happened between Echard and Recchia’s father on The Bachelor?

Echard’s final destination was Recchia’s hometown of Clermont, Florida. She took him for kayaking where The Bachelor lead had a scare after seeing a giant spider. The two then shared a steamy moment in the water.

Later that night, they went to Recchia’s home where Echard was greeted by her mother Mary, father Tony, and best friends Sam and Nate. While her mom and friends were impressed by Echard, Recchia’s father had a serious expression on his face.

Before taking him to meet her parents, Recchia warned Echard about her strict dad. She said he never liked the guys she had brought home, and could be harsh and mean only because he was over-protective of his daughter. She was terrified the entire time Echard and Tony went out for a talk.

During their conversation, Tony asked Echard whether he was aware of Recchia’s dreams. The handsome hunk said that he knew she wanted to be a pilot, to which her dad clarified that she had to go to Europe for the training. In response, Echard said if they ended up together, then he would go with her.

Tony finally said that he couldn’t give his approval of Echard as he first needed to know whether his daughter was happy. If she was happy, then he would pat Echard’s back when he would leave. At the end, Tony found out that Recchia loved Echard, and thus, he shook Echard’s hand and gave him a pat on his back.

The Bachelor lead picked his final three suitresses at the rose ceremony. Recchia, Gabby Windey and Susie Evans are the finalists, which means Serene Russell has left the show.

