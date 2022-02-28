What to expect from The Bachelor Episode 8? Release date, finalists and more about hometown episode

The Bachelor Season 26 is nearing its end, with Clayton Echard in the lead. He is all set to find a partner from the four remaining finalists. However, one of them has to say goodbye in the upcoming episode.

The reality show's Episode 8 is the hometown episode where Echard will visit the hometowns of the final four suitresses — Serene Russell, Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia and Susie Evans.

While the dating series’ lead is falling in love with all her suitresses, it is time to see whether the contestants’ families and friends will like Echard.

Read on to learn more about what to expect from Episode 8.

The Bachelor Episode 8 drops tonight

The eighth episode of The Bachelor Season 26 is all set to air on Monday, February 28 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. The two-hour episode will also stream on Hulu.

If viewers don’t have the channel, then they can opt for other streaming services such as YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling. The episode will also be available on the network’s website after the premiere.

Gabby Windey’s grandfather doesn’t like Clayton Echard

The network has released multiple previews and promo clips to give a glimpse of the upcoming episode. The official synopsis also explains what to expect from The Bachelor Episode 8.

It reads:

“It’s time for hometowns! For the first time in two years, the Bachelor will visit the hometowns of his final four women to meet their families and immerse himself in each of the ladies’ lives.”

The synopsis further mentions:

“On dates led by the women, Clayton will learn jiu-jitsu, go kayaking, hike in the Rockies and free-fall 80 feet, but the real adventure still lies ahead. Will these experiences bring clarity, or will Clayton have to send home someone he’s falling in love with?”

In the promo clip, Echard was seen visiting Gabby Windey’s hometown Denver, Colorado. Her entire family was seen greeting the couple, including Windey’s grandfather who warned Echard to be good to his granddaughter.

The grandfather further said on camera that Echard was not good enough for Windey and even told his granddaughter that the handsome hunk was “full of sh*t.” Windey ended up in tears in the clip.

Echard will receive similar tough love from Rachel Recchia’s father in her hometown of Clermont, Florida. Meanwhile, he will enjoy a free-fall with Serene Russell in Oklahoma City and learn “shrimping” in jiu-jitsu with Susie Evans in Virginia Beach.

At the end, one of the suitresses will have to leave the show, leaving Echard with his final three.

Edited by Prem Deshpande