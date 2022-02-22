“Genevieve it’s not u it’s him”: Fans support Genevieve Parisi’s decision to quit The Bachelor

The seventh episode of The Bachelor Season 26 was one of the most dramatic episodes of the season, as earlier promised. Viewers were shocked when Genevieve Parisi decided to quit the show.
During Episode 7’s group date, Clayton Echard took the ladies for a couple’s therapy. Although the suitresses were nervous about the session, they wanted to be an open book to Echard. However, Parisi found it extremely difficult to bear it all.
When she went for the couple’s therapy with Echard, she admitted that she had put up walls around her. As she struggled to open up, the show’s lead requested to have a private chat. During the conversation, Parisi confessed that she’s not ready to talk about her feelings and reveal her deep emotions yet. Thus, the suitress decided to walk out of the dating series.
Fans react to Genevieve Parisi’s decision
Although fans were shocked by Parisi’s decision, they supported her on social media. They applauded the fact that she took a stand for herself and didn’t let the producers or Echard decide whether she needed therapy.
Here’s what fans have to say:
Parisi was rumored to be in The Bachelor finale
Previously, many speculations were made that stated Parisi to be in the finals of The Bachelor Season 26. She was one of the fans’ favorite contestants on the show, and Echard liked her as well.
In last week’s episode, the handsome hunk chose Parisi over Shanae Ankney during the 2-on-1 round. However, the journey towards becoming the chosen one was pretty tough for Parisi as her loyalty was questioned by Echard. He asked her if she was putting up a show for the cameras.
Although Echard later gave her the rose, she felt low from the beginning of the latest episode. She was also hoping to get a one-on-one date with Echard, but the opportunity went to Susie Evans and Serene Russell.
After she left, he informed the remaining ladies, who were left shocked. Prior to Parisi’s exit, a rose ceremony was held that eliminated two suitresses, Mara Agrait and Eliza Isichei.
In the upcoming episode, Echard will visit the four finalists’ hometowns and meet their families and friends. Bravo airs new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).