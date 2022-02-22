“Genevieve it’s not u it’s him”: Fans support Genevieve Parisi’s decision to quit The Bachelor

The seventh episode of The Bachelor Season 26 was one of the most dramatic episodes of the season, as earlier promised. Viewers were shocked when Genevieve Parisi decided to quit the show.

During Episode 7’s group date, Clayton Echard took the ladies for a couple’s therapy. Although the suitresses were nervous about the session, they wanted to be an open book to Echard. However, Parisi found it extremely difficult to bear it all.

When she went for the couple’s therapy with Echard, she admitted that she had put up walls around her. As she struggled to open up, the show’s lead requested to have a private chat. During the conversation, Parisi confessed that she’s not ready to talk about her feelings and reveal her deep emotions yet. Thus, the suitress decided to walk out of the dating series.

Fans react to Genevieve Parisi’s decision

Although fans were shocked by Parisi’s decision, they supported her on social media. They applauded the fact that she took a stand for herself and didn’t let the producers or Echard decide whether she needed therapy.

Here’s what fans have to say:

maddie @radxmad Genevieve it’s not u it’s him!!!!!! Don’t be sad it’s his loss #thebachelor Genevieve it’s not u it’s him!!!!!! Don’t be sad it’s his loss #thebachelor

Pure Derek Hough @PureDerekHough Come on, Genevieve! It’s not on you for not being willing to bare your soul on national television after dating a dude for two weeks while he’s simultaneously dating 30 other women. It’s an unrealistic environment. That’s why most of the relationships don’t last. #TheBachelor Come on, Genevieve! It’s not on you for not being willing to bare your soul on national television after dating a dude for two weeks while he’s simultaneously dating 30 other women. It’s an unrealistic environment. That’s why most of the relationships don’t last. #TheBachelor

Mike 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 🚀 @mike_h1990 I applaud Genevieve, their is nothing wrong with having your walls up and being a private person when it comes to your personal life. #TheBachelor I applaud Genevieve, their is nothing wrong with having your walls up and being a private person when it comes to your personal life. #TheBachelor

jess @munchkiniall not only was Genevieve forced into that situation but when she voiced she was uncomfortable she gets sent home??? Going to therapy is a PERSONAL CHOICE not something she should be forced to do on NATIONAL TV #TheBachelor not only was Genevieve forced into that situation but when she voiced she was uncomfortable she gets sent home??? Going to therapy is a PERSONAL CHOICE not something she should be forced to do on NATIONAL TV #TheBachelor

b @ughheaux Clayton didn’t deserve Genevieve. He didn’t bother to give her any validation or a one on one. I wouldn’t open up to a man who hasn’t given me any solo date either. #TheBachelor Clayton didn’t deserve Genevieve. He didn’t bother to give her any validation or a one on one. I wouldn’t open up to a man who hasn’t given me any solo date either. #TheBachelor https://t.co/XShgsDgrsE

Watch With Zach @WatchWithZach #thebachelorabc Genevieve decided she is not going through a therapy session on national TV for this man and I respect the heck out of that. #TheBachelor Genevieve decided she is not going through a therapy session on national TV for this man and I respect the heck out of that. #TheBachelor #thebachelorabc

guacamollie🥑✨ @guacamollie2 #thebachelor GENEVIEVE ITS NOT YOUR FAULT THAT YOU “HAVENT LET YOUR WALLS DOWN” HE DIDNT GIVE U ANY TIME OR A ONE ON ONE!!!!!!!! #bachelor #bachelor abc #clayton GENEVIEVE ITS NOT YOUR FAULT THAT YOU “HAVENT LET YOUR WALLS DOWN” HE DIDNT GIVE U ANY TIME OR A ONE ON ONE!!!!!!!! #bachelor #thebachelor #bachelorabc #clayton https://t.co/TpITeRYdRD

rev ꩜ lime @ReverieIsAway



No, Clayton had more than enough time to get to know Genevieve and then she would’ve opened up. Clayton was the one that didn’t give her his time. It isn’t fair to Genevieve to say that it’s just because her “walls are up.” Clayton: “I think we ran out of time.”No, Clayton had more than enough time to get to know Genevieve and then she would’ve opened up. Clayton was the one that didn’t give her his time. It isn’t fair to Genevieve to say that it’s just because her “walls are up.” #TheBachelor Clayton: “I think we ran out of time.”No, Clayton had more than enough time to get to know Genevieve and then she would’ve opened up. Clayton was the one that didn’t give her his time. It isn’t fair to Genevieve to say that it’s just because her “walls are up.” #TheBachelor

Chrissy Tea-Gun (pew pew) @Chrissy19993



Genevieve should seriously consider legal action for the amount of harm the producers put her in. This is an egregious form of abusing power. @BachelorABC Furthermore, a contestant was punished for not participating the in the therapy process (i.e sent home).Genevieve should seriously consider legal action for the amount of harm the producers put her in. This is an egregious form of abusing power. #thebachelor Furthermore, a contestant was punished for not participating the in the therapy process (i.e sent home).Genevieve should seriously consider legal action for the amount of harm the producers put her in. This is an egregious form of abusing power. #thebachelor @BachelorABC

Parisi was rumored to be in The Bachelor finale

Previously, many speculations were made that stated Parisi to be in the finals of The Bachelor Season 26. She was one of the fans’ favorite contestants on the show, and Echard liked her as well.

In last week’s episode, the handsome hunk chose Parisi over Shanae Ankney during the 2-on-1 round. However, the journey towards becoming the chosen one was pretty tough for Parisi as her loyalty was questioned by Echard. He asked her if she was putting up a show for the cameras.

Although Echard later gave her the rose, she felt low from the beginning of the latest episode. She was also hoping to get a one-on-one date with Echard, but the opportunity went to Susie Evans and Serene Russell.

After she left, he informed the remaining ladies, who were left shocked. Prior to Parisi’s exit, a rose ceremony was held that eliminated two suitresses, Mara Agrait and Eliza Isichei.

In the upcoming episode, Echard will visit the four finalists’ hometowns and meet their families and friends. Bravo airs new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

