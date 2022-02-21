What to expect from The Bachelor Episode 7? Release date, trailer and more

The Bachelor Season 26 has reached its seventh episode, and it could be one of the most dramatic episodes in the show's history.

Although Shanae Ankney has left the show, the drama has not ended. It looks like The Bachelor's suitresses have another villain among themselves.

Meanwhile, nine ladies remain after the previous episode’s rose ceremony. The remaining suitresses include Eliza Isichei, Gabby Windey, Sarah Hamrick, Genevieve Parisi, Serene Russell, Mara Agrait, Rachel Recchia, Teddi Wright, and Susie Evans.

The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 7 will air on Monday

The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 7 will air on ABC at 8.00 pm ET on Monday, February 21, 2022. The episode will also stream on Hulu.

Those who don’t have the channels can opt for different streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and Sling. Viewers can also watch the episodes on the network’s website after its premiere.

Sarah Hamrick and Mara Agrait’s feud to escalate

In the previous episode, Mara Agrait was seen accusing Clayton Echard of not noticing her. She said he only seemed to be interested in the contestants who are not ready for marriage. Agrait then clearly called out Sarah Hamrick, saying she’s not the right choice for him.

Later, Echard spoke to Hamrick about the same, leaving the suitress in tears. In Episode 7, she will find out that Agrait was the one who badmouthed her to Echard. As their feud escalates, Agrait will try to sort things out between the two.

In a preview, Agrait is seen telling Hamrick that some of the latter’s comments have rubbed her the wrong way. Apparently, she found Hamrick’s comment manipulative.

The official synopsis of The Bachelor also hints at the upcoming drama:

“Fresh from her second one-on-one date, Sarah is intent on finding out which of the ladies tried to take her down and the drama from her bitter confrontation threatens to ruin yet another cocktail party.”

Viewers can expect a heartbreaking rose ceremony

With only a few women left, Echard will have to make some tough decisions in the upcoming episode. As part of "finding love with Clayton around the globe," the next stop for the group is Vienna, Austria.

The lead of the dating series will take the ladies to couple’s therapy for their group date. As per the synopsis, the rose ceremony of Episode 7 will be heartbreaking.

It reads:

“Later, he and the women let their walls down with an intimate couples’ therapy session, but an observation from the psychotherapist rocks Clayton, leading him to make another decision that has the women questioning everything, all leading up to one of the most heartbreaking rose ceremonies of the season.”

A few promo clips show that Echard will have two one-on-one dates. The first one will be with Serene Russell and the next will be with Susie Evans. The latter’s date is set to involve lots of shopping that is going to leave fellow suitresses jealous.

