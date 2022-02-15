"Finally Shanae is out": Fans react as Shanae gets eliminated on The Bachelor

After weeks of chaos, confusion, frustration and disappointment on The Bachelor, it was finally time for Shanae Ankney to leave the house. After their two-on-one date, she had to bid goodbye to Clayton Echard on Episode 6 of ABC's The Bachelor.

It has been a tumultuous journey for Clayton as he was chosen as The Bachelor for the show's 26th season. With Salley rejecting his first impression of Rose because she was just not ready to move on, Claire feeling Clayton was "too nice" for her, and Cassidy having a "friend with benefits" back home, Clayton's journey has been one for the books.

When it came to Shanae, the women in the house as well as fans of the show had been fed up of her attitude as well as the drama she brought along with her. Fans heaved a sigh of relief when they saw Shanae was gone for good. One fan tweeted:

Shanae gets eliminated on The Bachelor

Episode 6 of The Bachelor began with Clayton taking Shanae and Genevieve Parisi on a two-on-one date to Niagara Falls. As soon as the date began, Clayton pulled Genevieve aside for a conversation.

Genevieve got emotional and opened up about how hard it was for her to be vulnerable, and apologized for seeming "distant." However, she assured Clayton that she was opening up like never before.

Shanae, during this time, took the opportunity to plan against Genevieve. She said:

“I’m not worried. I do have a plan and I got this.”

Talking about her time with Clayton, Shanae threw Genevieve under the bus by telling him that she gives "actress vibes." Shanae told Clayton that she heard her say she wanted to go home the night before. She said:

“It’s hard to trust her. I’m still going to be nice to her and respect her, but the trust is not there at all. She says one thing and then does the other. It’s confusing and awkward and to me, it’s just two-faced and a red flag. I wanna find my person as much as you wanna find your person so to have someone giving those red flags and being fake and dishonest... I don’t want them here.”

Clayton was confused by the end of his conversation with Shanae and confronted Genevieve about the same. Genevieve was caught off-guard with the question and denied it, saying:

“I was not expecting that. I’m not…no. I’m not an actress. I’m not seeking anything. I think I’ve been as open as I can be and as honest as I can me. Honestly, that really shocked me.”

As Clayton took some time to think about the issue, Shanae tried to make conversation with Genevieve, but the latter chose not to engage in the same.

Finally Clayton revealed his decision to give Genevieve the rose and eliminate Shanae. He said:

“I want to reiterate that I appreciate both conversations I had today. That being said, the rose today is going to somebody who helped me see the truth in all this. So Shanae, I am so sorry but I cannot find it in my heart to give you this rose."

Shanae was shocked at Clayton's decision and left, making her disappointment visible.

Fans rejoice as Shanae finally gets sent home

The Bachelor fans took to social media to celebrate Shanae's elimination.

Dawn M. Siefer @ds4cg So good to see Shanae finally sent home where she belongs. Honestly she blew up the entire first half of this season. Hoping genuine connections and finding love can now ensue. I also think that any man who watches this season will avoid Shanae like the plague! #thebachelor So good to see Shanae finally sent home where she belongs. Honestly she blew up the entire first half of this season. Hoping genuine connections and finding love can now ensue. I also think that any man who watches this season will avoid Shanae like the plague!#thebachelor

𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚊. @itssveronica 🏼 thank you clayton for finally seeing the light! loved seeing the girls celebrate shanae’s departure #TheBachelor yessss🏼 thank you clayton for finally seeing the light! loved seeing the girls celebrate shanae’s departure yessss 🙌🏼 thank you clayton for finally seeing the light! loved seeing the girls celebrate shanae’s departure 😂😂 #TheBachelor

𝑆𝑇𝐸𝐿𝐿𝐴ⴰ @lightofsolaria #thebachelor yay Shanae is gone he picked the right person and is following his heart #thebachelor yay Shanae is gone he picked the right person and is following his heart ♥️

Conrad Tyrkin @Tyrkinator @JessePalmerTV @ClaytonEchard I am extremely proud of you and wish nothing but the best for you whichever women you end up with #TheBachelor @BachelorABC Extremely smart and good decision @ClaytonEchard to finally send Shanae packingI am extremely proud of you and wish nothing but the best for you whichever women you end up with @JessePalmerTV @ClaytonEchard @BachelorABC Extremely smart and good decision @ClaytonEchard to finally send Shanae packing 💼 I am extremely proud of you and wish nothing but the best for you whichever women you end up with🌹#TheBachelor

The women in the house celebrated with champagne as they saw the producer taking away Shanae's suitcase. Fans joined the celebration.

Nathan Scoggins @NateScoggins

#thebachelor My life advice will now be to conduct yourself in such a way that people will not cheer your exit the way these girls cheered Shanae’s. My life advice will now be to conduct yourself in such a way that people will not cheer your exit the way these girls cheered Shanae’s.#thebachelor

Victoria McLaren (Miller) @victoriasmiller #TheBachelor the rest of the girls FULL ON CRYING HAPPY TEARS, popping champagne and cheering because Shanae went home the rest of the girls FULL ON CRYING HAPPY TEARS, popping champagne and cheering because Shanae went home 😂 #TheBachelor

Episode 6 of The Bachelor also saw Clayton building connections with other women on one-on-one dates, a big secret revealed by one of the contestants, and Mara's disappointment at not being able to spend enough time with Clayton.

The Bachelor airs every Monday at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee