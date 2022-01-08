Who is Susie Evans from ‘The Bachelor’? Videographer once worked as Disney princess in Japan

Season 26 of The Bachelor premiered on January 3 with Clayton Echard and 31 suitresses. One of the gorgeous ladies was Susie Evans, a wedding videographer from Virginia.

Prior to holding cameras, the 28-year-old had traveled to Japan for two years, working as a Disney princess at Tokyo Disneyland. From facing harsh weather to learning jiu-jitsu, Evans spent the best years of her life traveling to over 15 cities in Japan and donning costumes of different Disney characters.

After being the face of entertainment, Evans now wants to work behind the camera. According to her bio on ABC’s press site, she aims to become a documentary filmmaker.

Susie Evans was Miss Virginia USA

Evans has yet another feather to her cap; she is a beauty queen. In her teenage years, she was crowned Miss Virginia Teen USA and later bagged the Miss Virginia USA title as well. Evans has also won the title of Miss Williamsburg USA.

She has now brought her glamorous self to The Bachelor in the hopes of finding someone who will not let her life turn boring and plain.

Her bio mentions that she desires a supportive partner who will encourage her dreams. It further reads:

“What Susie finds sexy is a thoughtful man who prioritizes quality time and creating shared experiences. With Susie, loyalty is the bottom line and she needs someone she can trust to her core.”

Evans might be in ‘The Bachelor’ final four

The first rose ceremony was held on Monday this week and Evans was one of the lucky ladies to receive a coveted rose.

Speculation is rife that the videographer might be among the final four suitresses on The Bachelor Season 26. Some reports claimed that she might even be one of the three finalists.

According to Bachelor Nation source Reality Steve, he posted four profiles on his Twitter handle mentioning that those girls are in the final four.

RealitySteve @RealitySteve (BACHELOR SPOILER): Here are your final 4 for Clayton’s season. Susie’s hometown filmed yesterday. Not confirmed on the remaining order, but guess is Rachel tomorrow in Orlando (she doesn’t live Chicago anymore), Serene on Saturday in Oklahoma City, & Gabby on Monday in Denver. (BACHELOR SPOILER): Here are your final 4 for Clayton’s season. Susie’s hometown filmed yesterday. Not confirmed on the remaining order, but guess is Rachel tomorrow in Orlando (she doesn’t live Chicago anymore), Serene on Saturday in Oklahoma City, & Gabby on Monday in Denver. https://t.co/JaMTqE7vBg

In the premiere of The Bachelor, Evans gave the first impression of a “jokester” to Echard. She shook his hand and pulled the electric shock prank in their first meeting.

The second episode of the dating series will be led by the remaining 22 women who will go on their first group date with Echard. Episode 2 will air on January 10, Monday, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Edited by Atul S