“Teddi? Really?”: The Bachelor fans are upset with Clayton Echard’s decision of choosing Gabby Windey over Teddi Wright

Teddi Wright and Gabby Windey from The Bachelor Season 26 (Image via Ricky Middlesworth/ABC)
Modified Feb 22, 2022 11:16 AM IST
Feature

The Bachelor Season 26 is nearing its end. On Monday, Episode 7 was aired that ended in the elimination of Teddi Wright.

Viewers were not happy when Clayton Echard gave Gabby Windey the final rose instead of Wright. It came as a shock to everyone because the show’s lead has been showing love and passion towards the latter since the beginning.

In fact, Wright was the first suitress to receive the first group rose of Season 26. She opened up to Echard from the beginning about her beliefs, and the two seem to have shared a strong bond. Those following the show must know that Echard has interacted with Wright more than Windey. Wright went on two one-on-one dates with Echard. Thus, her elimination surprised viewers.

Teddi Wright’s elimination disappoints fans

Wright was left heartbroken when Echard called out Windey’s name to give her the final rose. After getting into the car, she said that she was not expecting to leave this early. Wright was looking forward to taking Echard to her hometown.

Fans expressed their disappointment online. Here’s what they have to say:

Teddi? Really? I don’t remember ever seeing him even talk to Gabby #TheBachelor https://t.co/4E4M8IBTha
Keeping Gabby over Teddi? I DO NOT TRUST THIS MAN’S CHOICES #thebachelor https://t.co/ETUaiUbWs6
Gabby not Teddi ???? I am shocked!!! #TheBachelor
Did he really not say Teddi name #TheBachelor #TheBachelorABC #Bachelor https://t.co/89B5Gcy68h
Clayton sending home Teddi instead of Gabby #TheBachelor #BachelorNation #bachelorabc @BachelorThottie @BachelorABC https://t.co/xnuUKyvPKB
Really thought he would keep Teddi as 2nd place… #TheBachelor
Did I hear Clayton right??? Did he really say Gabby over Teddi?? #Bachelor #TheBachelorABC #TheBachelor https://t.co/YISmxMVhcc
It's heartbreaking for Teddi. #TheBachelor #Bachelor #BachelorABC #BachelorNation
You made a big mistake of letting teddi go clayton #TheBachelor.
I have to say I don’t understand why #teddi isn’t in the top4? #thebachelor https://t.co/FGIIBXTS4f

Who are The Bachelor top 4 finalists?

The latest episode held two rose ceremonies—the first one saw Mara Agrait and Eliza Isichei leave the show, while the second one got Wright to pack her bags.

After the heartbreaking rose ceremony, only four suitresses remain. The top four finalists for The Bachelor Season 26 are Gabby Windey, Serene Russell, Rachel Recchia, and Susie Evans.

In the upcoming episode, Echard will visit the finalists’ hometowns and meet their families and friends. While he will have to face some tough questions, the handsome hunk will also have a fun time with the ladies.

The new episode of the dating reality TV show will air on Monday, February 28 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.

The second half of The Bachelor Episode 7 took place in Vienna, Austria, where Echard took the ladies on a group date that involved couple’s therapy. The session helped Echard see through the suitresses’ emotions and feelings for him.

During the therapy, Genevieve Parisi decided to quit the show as she was not ready to be vulnerable. Then, Sarah Hamrick was also asked to head home, leaving four suitresses for the upcoming Hometown episode.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
