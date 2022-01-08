Who is Teddi Wright from ‘The Bachelor’? Meet the surgical unit nurse from a strict Christian household

With Clayton Echard as the lead, The Bachelor Season 26 started earlier this week. Of the 31 suitresses, the one who impressed Echard the most would have to be Teddi Wright.

A 24-year-old surgical unit nurse from Highland, California, Wright belongs to a strict Christian household, but her ABC’s bio states that she “lives by her own rules.”

In the introductory clip of the dating series, Wright confessed that she had been saving herself until marriage. But if she and Echard click and they end up in the fantasy suite, then she might be open to taking their relationship further.

Wright received the first impression rose from Echard

In the premiere of The Bachelor, Wright told the camera that she wouldn’t kiss Echard in their first meeting. However, the two ended up sharing a passionate kiss.

In fact, the handsome hunk was rather impressed with Wright and said that he couldn’t stop thinking about her. During the rose ceremony, he gave the first impression rose to Wright.

Only time will tell whether their chemistry will stay or disappear in a few episodes. Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed hopeless romantic mentioned in her bio that she wants someone who doesn’t scare easy.

It further reads:

“While she is all about forming deep connections, Teddi also wants a man who can have fun with her and who won’t be afraid to join her for a late-night skinny dip! Teddi is ready for the real thing and just wants to share her heart with someone who truly deserves it.”

When will ‘The Bachelor’ episode 2 air?

The Bachelor premiere welcomed 31 suitresses, but two of them left the mansion even before the rose ceremony. Later on, seven women failed to receive roses from Echard and were eliminated.

In the second episode, Echard will be seen on his first group date with Teddi and the remaining 21 gorgeous ladies. Their names are Jill, Sierra, Gabby, Elizabeth, Kira, Shanae, Mara, Rachel, Hunter, Marlena, Susie, Tessa, Eliza, Serene, Kate, Cassidy, Lindsey W., Sarah, Melina, Ency, and Genevieve.

It will also feature guest celebrities including Hilary Duff, Amanda Jordan, and Ziwe. Episode 2 of The Bachelor is all set to premiere Monday, January 10, at 8.00 pm ET (Eastern Time) on ABC.

Edited by Atul S