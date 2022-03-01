“Gabby is the funniest”: 'The Bachelor' fans find Gabby Windey hilarious as she roasts Clayton Echard

The Bachelor suitress Gabby Windey is one of the fans’ favorite contestants in Season 26. In Episode 8, Clayton Echard gave her a rose, making Windey among the final three suitresses.

Since the beginning, she has won hearts with her innocent and funny punchlines. Echard found her hilarious from day one, but viewers recently realized that she is one of the most amusing contestants.

The Bachelor Episode 8 was the hometown segment where Echard visited all the remaining suitresses’ hometowns. During Windey’s segment, she took the show’s lead for hiking and hot tub baths, leaving Echard surprised with Windey’s romantic side.

Viewers found her hilarious as she roasted Echard’s toes which aired towards the end of the episode. As they put on their shoes, she asked Echard to show his feet. She was impressed that it was well-groomed compared to other boys, but then she jokingly asked him to shave his toes.

Her comment left the handsome hunk in splits, which ended in a hysterical conversation where Windey said that if he didn’t shave his toes, then it would be a deal-breaker.

Here’s how fans reacted to Gabby Windey’s jokes

The Bachelor Episode 8 featured Windey showcasing different emotions and sides. She was shown to be vulnerable, sad, romantic, adventurous and funny.

But viewers enjoyed Windey’s funny side the most as she made fun of Echard’s toes. Here’s what fans have to say about her:

Snarky Waffles @SnarkyWaffles Gabby giving Clayton crap about his hairy feet was hilarious #TheBachelor Gabby giving Clayton crap about his hairy feet was hilarious #TheBachelor https://t.co/kS8KtZE2Ah

Susie Easton @susie_easton

She is funny

She should be The Bachelorette I just discovered Gabby this week.She is funnyShe should be The Bachelorette #TheBachelor I just discovered Gabby this week. She is funnyShe should be The Bachelorette #TheBachelor

Laurie Tower @TheLittleTower #thebachelor Props to Gabby for being the only funny girl to ever be on The Bachelor #TheBachelorABC Props to Gabby for being the only funny girl to ever be on The Bachelor #TheBachelorABC #thebachelor

Echard’s meeting with Windey’s family on 'The Bachelor'

In the hometown episode, Echard’s second destination was Windey’s hometown of Denver, Colorado. He met her uncle Rich, aunt Julie, cousin Kiera and grandfather John. As Windey’s father was ill, he couldn’t meet Echard, which made the suitress super emotional.

The entire time, she was seen saying that she missed her father. Meanwhile, Echard had a chat with grandfather John, who warned about the consequences of making Windey unhappy. He was impressed by The Bachelor's lead when he surprised Windey by arranging a meeting with her father, keeping social-distance guidelines in mind.

After bidding goodbye, Echard met Windey directly in Los Angeles during the rose ceremony. He gave a rose to her, Rachel Recchia and Susie Evans, resulting in Serene Russell’s elimination. The next episode will be the “Fantasy Suites” segment, where Echard will spend a night with each finalist.

Next week, the dating series will be a two-day event airing episodes on Monday and Tuesday on ABC.

