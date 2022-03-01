“Serene deserves better”: The Bachelor fans react after Clayton Echard sends Serene Russell home

The eighth episode of The Bachelor Season 26 ended with a heartbreaking rose ceremony. Clayton Echard sent Serene Russell home after he gave roses to Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, and Susie Evans.

Episode 8 was the hometown segment where Echard visited the suitresses’ hometowns and met their families.

Echard went on to meet Russell in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and enjoyed an 80-feet fall sport with her. She later confessed that she was falling in love with him and was eagerly waiting for him to meet her family.

Russell’s mother, brother, and best friend met Echard. However, the suitress' father didn’t show up as her parents were divorced. While her mom and friend were impressed by Echard, her brother was concerned about his sister’s heart being broken.

After bidding goodbye to Russell with a kiss, Echard met all his ladies during the rose ceremony. Surprisingly, he gave Recchia the last rose, leaving Russell heartbroken.

Fans felt Serene Russell dodged a bullet

After the rose ceremony, Echard went to see Russell off. The suitress asked him what went wrong, but he had no meaningful response.

While in the car, Russell confessed to being confused and heartbroken. She said:

“I literally told the man I was falling in love with him.”

Viewers were upset with Echard’s decision and expressed their support for Russell as they felt that she deserved better.

Fans think that she dodged a bullet by not being with Echard. Here’s what they had to say on Twitter:

Elk Dragon 🔥🍃 @TheDragonElk Serene deserved so much better and now she’s gonna get it by getting away from that sentient potato #TheBachelor Serene deserved so much better and now she’s gonna get it by getting away from that sentient potato #TheBachelor

tired @Quiet_Spheres Serene... honey, pls do not trip over the 2012 dodge ram truck of a man. you can do better and deserve better than a dude that cant not wear a hoodie under a blazer lmfao #thebachelor Serene... honey, pls do not trip over the 2012 dodge ram truck of a man. you can do better and deserve better than a dude that cant not wear a hoodie under a blazer lmfao #thebachelor https://t.co/ggGvRlBDoX

Sonya @heyitssonya01 You dodged a bullet though Serene. IMO #TheBachelor You dodged a bullet though Serene. IMO #TheBachelor

casey @therea1mcc0y I AM SHOOKETH … I thought Serene would make it to the final 2 #TheBachelor #Bachelor AMSHOOKETH… I thought Serene would make it to the final 2 #TheBachelor ABC 😱 I😳AM😳SHOOKETH😳… I thought Serene would make it to the final 2 😱 #TheBachelor #Bachelor #TheBachelorABC

Katie Rauch @katie_rauch Oh my god serene. I REALLY thought she was about to be top 3 for real. #thebachelor Oh my god serene. I REALLY thought she was about to be top 3 for real. #thebachelor

What happened in The Bachelor Episode 8?

In the hometown episode, Echard first visited Evans’ hometown of Poquoson, Virginia. He tried jujutsu with her before going to her house and meeting her parents, sister, and best friend. The family loved Echard and were pretty welcoming.

Echard’s next stop was Windey’s house at Denver, Colorado, where he met the suitress' uncle, aunt, cousin, and grandfather. Windey's father couldn't meet Echard as he was ill, but the latter arranged a social-distance father-daughter meeting.

The Bachelor lead’s third destination was Russell’s hometown.

Echard’s last destination was Recchia’s hometown at Clermont, Florida. While her mother and best friends liked him, her father showed him some tough love.

The episode ended with the rose ceremony at The Bachelor mansion in Los Angeles, with Russell leaving the show. The upcoming episode will be a two-day event, airing on Monday and Tuesday next week on ABC at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

