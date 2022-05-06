Love Match Atlanta cast list: Shae Primus, Joseph Dixon and others in Bravo’s matchmaking show

Bravo TV is bringing its viewers an all-new matchmaking show, Love Match Atlanta on May 8. Starring top matchmakers in Atlanta that include Shae Primus, Kelli Fisher, Tana Gilmore, Joseph Dixon and Ming Clark, the show will have them going neck-and-neck to perform the best matchmaking for their clients.

Love Match Atlanta features the best matchmakers in Atlanta who work hard to outshine their competitors. The series will feature an interesting balance between the professional and personal life drama of these popular matchmakers.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Celebrating the business of Black love, the series follows these highly sought-after matchmakers as they work to outmaneuver their competitors. These professionals balance the drama in their own lives as they hustle to match high-profile singles who are on the hunt for the ultimate relationship and willing to pay top dollar."

Meet the cast of Love Match Atlanta season 1

1) Shae Primus

35-year-old Shae Primus is the CEO of the Middle-Class Matchmaker. She is an ace at connecting single, middle-class professionals looking for partners. Unlike usual matchmakers, she does not believe in going by fairytale love stories. Instead, she does her job very practically.

While meeting a client ready to get shipped with someone, Shae takes a highly qualified psychologist along with her. While the client talks about his need for a matchmaker, the Atlanta-born aims to understand whether they are ready to fall in love or not.

The ace matchmaker is single. So nowadays, she is trying to matchmake someone for herself too.

2) Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore

Both Kelli and Tana are founders of the Matchmaking Duo. Having been in the love matchmaking business for 12 years, the duo have successfully helped some of the most high-profile women in the country. Apart from Hotlanta, they have an amazing client base of black women in the U.S.

The duo involves their clients in a set of mandatory processes like relationship coaching, image consulting and photoshoots before sending them on a date with a potential lover.

Alsor, Kelli and Tana have been close friends prior to starting their matchmaking venture. Both of them are certified in Life Coaching.

3) Joseph Dixon

The CEO/ founder and matchmaker at RealBlackLove.com, Joseph Dixon is an Atlanta unicorn in the matchmaking industry for black men. The Love Match Atlanta star started his own “Real Black Love” dating app in 2013 which gained 500,000 members very soon.

He clubbed his app and matchmaking abilities into a flourishing business which has a success rate of over 75%. Today, his clientele ranges from businessmen to creatives to athletes. Moreover, it can cost a client nearly $30,000 to be part of his Elite subscription.

Currently in his 40s, Joseph met his wife Paris on his matchmaking app who now helps him in his business. The couple married in their early twenties.

4) Ming Clark

Ming Clark is the owner of Color Blind International, a firm that focuses on interracial dating. She went through a horrible break up which led to her becoming a matchmaker. She has successfully worked with clients for over 12 years. Her business specifically helps clients who are looking to find love outside their social or cultural circle.

In fact, Ming met her husband as a client within a year of starting as a matchmaker. It was this union that helped her conceptualize her vision to focus on interracial dating.

Viewers can watch Love Match Atlanta on May 8 at 9/8c on Bravo TV.

