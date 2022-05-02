Why is Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 11 not airing this week? New release date and more explored 

Bravo airs Below Deck Sailing Yacht every Monday. However, a new episode will not be released this week.

Episode 11 will not air on May 2 on Bravo because of the finale of Summer House. As it will be the Summer House's final episode, the network will be streaming all 14 episodes of season 6 from 7.00 AM ET, before the finale airs at 9.00 PM ET.

As such, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, which airs at 8.00 PM ET, has lost its spot this week.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 11 will drop on May 9

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 11 has been postponed to next Monday. So, the new release date is May 9, and it'll be aired at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo as usual.

The episode will be available on the network’s website after its premiere. Viewers can also opt for multiple streaming services to watch the episode. The TV service providers are Fubo TV, Philo, Sling, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV.

NBC online subscribers can also watch new episodes of the reality TV show online.

New deckhand and stew to star in new episode

In the previous episode, second stew Gabriela Barragan quit her job at Parsifal III. Just before that, deckhand Tom Pearson was fired. With Captain Glenn Shephard being two staff short, the upcoming episode will see two new faces to fill the slots.

In place of Barragan, Scarlett Bentley from San Diego is set to join the crew and the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast. According to her Collabstr profile, she is a “lifestyle content creator.”

Pearson will be replaced by Barnaby Birkbeck. His Bravo profile reads:

“Having worked as a celebrity watersports instructor in both the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, Barnaby was able to seamlessly transition into the A-list world of yachting.”

In addition to the new cast members, Below Deck Sailing Yacht will also introduce viewers to some interesting charter guests. A new trailer for season 3 was released last week that featured Dr. Kim Nichols as one of the charter guests.

She is a Harvard-graduate celebrity dermatologist and will be seen boarding the yacht with her family and friends. While she seems like an amazing guest, upcoming episodes will include some annoying ones as well.

The trailer featured a group of members who were seen bossing around the crew and throwing money at chief stew Daisy Kelliher. Apart from charter guest drama, viewers can also expect Ashley Marti to be jealous once again as Gary King might flirt with the new girl on board, Scarlett Bentley. In the trailer, Kelliher was seen warning the new stew of King’s Casanova personality.

Season 3 Episode 11 of the reality TV show will air next Monday at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.

