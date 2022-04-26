"I’m so sad Gabriela’s leaving": Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans react as Gabriela Barragan quits Parsifal III

The tenth episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 saw another crew member leaving the yacht.

Second steward Gabriela Barragan quit the yacht and the show in the latest episode, but the decision did not come as a surprise. Previously, she had a meltdown after Barragan had a feud with chef Marcos Spaziani, and she later got extremely drunk and crawled up Gary King’s bed. In the previous episode, chief stew Daisy Kelliher expressed her disappointment at Barragan, and this left the latter heartbroken.

On top of that, her rivalry with Ashley Marti was getting out of control. Marti snitched on Barragan to Kelliher and gave her the cold shoulder. Barragan felt out of place and alone among the Parsifal III crew members.

In the latest episode, her second tiff with chef Spaziani apparently led to her quitting the show.

What do fans have to say?

Earlier, Barragan told Marcos Spaziani that he makes everything about himself, and he called her rude and sarcastic.

In Episode 10, Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew Gabriela Barragan made fun of the chef’s accent. This led to another fight, however, she didn’t decide to quit at that very moment. Barragan went to bed, but the next morning she had a chat with captain Glenn Shephard.

She broke down in tears and informed him that she had decided to quit. The segment happened when the crew members were enjoying a day off at a villa rented by the captain.

Meanwhile, fans were shocked by Barragan’s exit but supported her decision to take care of herself. Here's how they reacted:

Embarrassed Spread @EmbarrassSpread #BelowDeckSailing I’m so sad Gabriela’s leaving! But I’m glad that she’s doing this for her wellbeing. I’m so sad Gabriela’s leaving! But I’m glad that she’s doing this for her wellbeing. ❤️❤️ #BelowDeckSailing

Jenn @jennellens I actually hope we see Gabriela back on another season. She was great at her job. And fun gabby is great #belowdecksailing I actually hope we see Gabriela back on another season. She was great at her job. And fun gabby is great #belowdecksailing

Every Vote Counts @sunandcoffee



But so glad that she chose herself first. #bdsy I hate this so much for Gabriela. And especially that she's taken so much of the burden for what was seemingly a toxic workplace.But so glad that she chose herself first. #belowdecksailing I hate this so much for Gabriela. And especially that she's taken so much of the burden for what was seemingly a toxic workplace. But so glad that she chose herself first. #belowdecksailing #bdsy

Wyche Bartles @WycheBa Gabriela is very smart to leave. Trust me, you will know when it’s time to leave a bad situation if you really listen to yourself. Good luck Gabi. #BelowDeckSailing Gabriela is very smart to leave. Trust me, you will know when it’s time to leave a bad situation if you really listen to yourself. Good luck Gabi. #BelowDeckSailing https://t.co/hBfiQicrDt

read octavia butler @neverbloomberg Only caught the last few minutes of #belowdecksailing and I’m glad Gabriela is taking care of herself but am so enraged at how most of the crew treated her. I hope she got the space she needed and is thriving! She’s beautiful and so good at her job. Only caught the last few minutes of #belowdecksailing and I’m glad Gabriela is taking care of herself but am so enraged at how most of the crew treated her. I hope she got the space she needed and is thriving! She’s beautiful and so good at her job.

dramabananna @dramabananna The issue with Gabriela is that no one knows what’s going on with her. #BelowDeckSailing The issue with Gabriela is that no one knows what’s going on with her. #BelowDeckSailing

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



#BelowDeckSailing I'm proud of Gabriela for making the best decision for herself. Removing yourself from a toxic situation will certainly help her mental health. #BelowDeckSailing Yacht I'm proud of Gabriela for making the best decision for herself. Removing yourself from a toxic situation will certainly help her mental health. ⛵️#BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht

All about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 10

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 10 was dramatic and entertaining. Apart from Gabriela Barragan’s drama, the episode also featured Daisy Kelliher introspecting and wondering how she could have handled her team’s situation better.

She was also worked up because of Ashley Marti and Gary King’s makeout drama. The duo shared a passionate kiss before heading towards the bedroom, in front of Colin MacRae and Kelliher. The former called Marti “desperate.”

The official synopsis of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 10 reads:

“After getting vulnerable with Daisy about how low she’s been feeling aboard Parsifal III, Gabriela wants to try to turn things around on the upcoming crew day off. Coming off another successful charter and in true celebratory fashion, Ashley goes full steam ahead in her pursuit for Gary. The next morning, however, a hungover Gary claims he can’t remember what happened.”

It continued:

“The crew head to a luxury villa to unwind, reset, and figure out what really happened between Gary and Ashley. Everyone is riding high until Marcos and Gabriela bump heads yet again, instantly turning a day in paradise into one of drama and torture.”

Meanwhile, Captain Glenn Shephard announced new charter guests. In the preview for the next episode, two new staff members will join the crew on board. One will be a stew in place of Tom Pearson, who was fired from the yacht, while the other will be Barragan’s replacement.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 airs new episodes every Monday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

