"Ashley is such a snake": Why are Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans hating on Ashley Marti?

Bravo aired Episode 9 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 on Monday. It featured crew members trying to keep their charter guests happy amid strong tides.

While the crew remained amicable in front of guests, tension could be felt brewing between the stews. Ashley Marti and Gabriela Barragan never liked each other, however, the latter tried to work things out from time to time.

In the previous episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Barragan had upset chief stew Daisy Kelliher after getting drunk and being irresponsible. She also had a spat with chef Marcos Spaziani in Episode 8. This led to Barragan having a meltdown in front of Marti.

Although Marti was seen comforting her, she totally shut Barragan out in the new episode. She even told everyone about their private conversation, leaving fans upset at Marti.

What happened between Ashley and Gabriela in Episode 9?

In the previous episode, Gabriela Barragan started crying while saying that she would like to quit her job. After her meltdown, she clearly told Ashley Marti not to tell Kelliher about her breakdown.

In the latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Barragan was seen trying her best to make amends with Spaziani and Marti. However, the latter was seen giving her the cold shoulder. Marti later called Kelliher for a chat about Barragan and told her about the latter’s meltdown. She twisted Barragan’s words and said:

“The other day, she’s like, starts whining about like, wanting to quit. And she was like, I don’t trust any of you guys, I don’t want to drink with any of you guys.”

The next shot showed exactly what Barragan said in Episode 8. She stated:

“I seriously feel like I don’t want to be here anymore. Please don’t say anything to Daisy.”

Even after making a promise to Barragan, Marti went ahead and tweaked her version while telling Kelliher everything. The chief stew, however, told Marti that she would only make a judgment after talking to Barragan and not relying on a one-sided story.

Here’s what Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have to say about Marti and Barragan’s situation:

SalSnyder @SalSnyder3 Between not getting 2nd stew and Gary clearly preferring Gaby, Ashley is on a freaking MISSION to do or say anything to destroy Gaby 🙄 #BelowDeck Sailing #BelowDeck SailingYacht #BelowDeck Between not getting 2nd stew and Gary clearly preferring Gaby, Ashley is on a freaking MISSION to do or say anything to destroy Gaby 🙄 #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeck https://t.co/qyCk7WYFwy

Jay Demopoulos @iDemops

Gabby is just doing her job!

Gabby is SECOND stew, Ashley is THIRD!

Know your place, Ashley!!

#GrowUp

#BelowDeckSailing

Yacht

Why is Ashley so rude when it comes to Gabby?Gabby is just doing her job!Gabby is SECOND stew, Ashley is THIRD!Know your place, Ashley!! #BelowDeckSailing Yacht Why is Ashley so rude when it comes to Gabby?Gabby is just doing her job!Gabby is SECOND stew, Ashley is THIRD!Know your place, Ashley!!#GrowUp#BelowDeckSailing#BelowDeckSailingYacht⛵️⛵️⛵️⛵️⛵️

James Elton 🇦🇬🇺🇸 @JamesElton92 The dumbest decision Gabby made was ever putting any trust in Ashley. That snake is trying to make her out as the villain #BelowDeckSailingYacht The dumbest decision Gabby made was ever putting any trust in Ashley. That snake is trying to make her out as the villain #BelowDeckSailingYacht

austie @austie57 What the hell? Now Ashley is ratting Gabby out to Colin and Marcos. What is wrong with her?! #BelowDeckSailingYacht What the hell? Now Ashley is ratting Gabby out to Colin and Marcos. What is wrong with her?! #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Marti later told Spaziani that Barragan doesn’t trust anybody. Second stew Barragan was then seen clearing things out with Kelliher, who understood and supported her while she was going through an emotional rollercoaster ride.

What else happened on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 9?

The latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 showed Gabriela Barragan having a bad day. From breaking champagne glasses to feeling isolated, she was clearly not in a good place at the time.

Apart from her, the other crew members also went through a tough time onboard the Parsifal III. The official synopsis of Episode 9 explains it best:

“Tensions rise on the boat for both the interior and deck crew. Gary’s finger gets stuck in the main saloon doors causing so much pain that his patience with Kelsie is obsolete. Still one man down, Kelsie tries to keep her head above water with the new 12-hour graveyard shift.”

The synopsis further states:

“On the interior, Gabriela works hard to amend her relationship with the crew but feels isolated from the team. Ashley confides in Daisy about Gabriela’s attitude, forcing Daisy to have a private conversation with Gabriela.”

The episode also showed that the charter guests had a great time and left $20,000 as a tip. Captain Glenn Shephard divided the money among his crew members and gave them the next day off to relax at a resort. He also revealed that a new deckhand would join the staff with the next charter.

In the upcoming episode, Barragan will be seen having a chat with Captain Glenn. Only time will tell whether she decides to stay on board. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 9 airs new episodes on Bravo on Mondays at 8.00 pm ET.

