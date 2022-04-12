Internet divided over Gary King and Daisy Kelliher’s feud in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 8

The latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 started with two crew members of Parsifal III having disagreements.

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher and first mate Gary King had a massive tiff that has left the internet divided.

The duo, who have been working together for a long time, fought in Episode 8 after King pointed out why the deckhand was doing a stew’s job. He blamed Kelliher for not managing her team efficiently.

Since second deckhand Tom Pearson was fired, the crew has been one man short. Thus, the workload increased, which affected King’s team.

What fans have to say about the feud

Gary King was upset after he had to do a deckhand’s work early in the morning. When he called for help, deckhand Kelsie Goglia was busy serving coffee to a charter guest. This made him angry at Daisy Kelliher, who had just woken up with her team members, Gabriela Barragan and Ashley Marti.

When King asked why her team couldn’t serve coffee at 5.30 am, Kelliher got defensive and said it was just one coffee. She pointed out that her team has helped King with deck work on multiple occasions in the past. As Kelliher got defensive, King walked out on her.

Later, all the crew members were seen helping King and Captain Glenn Shephard manage the new fenders of the yacht.

Meanwhile, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans didn’t like the fight between Kelliher and King. One fan was confused about why they were fighting, while another called out King for throwing a tantrum.

Take a look at the reactions here:

Honestly, Bravo @Pettymess6 Gary is def over stepping here. Daisy didn't know the guests would be up at 530am after a night of drinking. Kelsey should have finished her work. Making coffee doesn't take that long if all your adding is creamer #belowdecksailing Gary is def over stepping here. Daisy didn't know the guests would be up at 530am after a night of drinking. Kelsey should have finished her work. Making coffee doesn't take that long if all your adding is creamer #belowdecksailing

BelowDeckJohn @BelowDeckJohn i knew Gary and Daisy were going to heat up this season, but didn't realize it was this way. #belowdeck #belowdeck sailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht i knew Gary and Daisy were going to heat up this season, but didn't realize it was this way. #belowdeck #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Reluctant Optimist 🇺🇦🌻 @ImogeneW33

Charter guests on deck "it's so peaceful" Gary and Daisy argue below deckCharter guests on deck "it's so peaceful" #belowdecksailing Gary and Daisy argue below deck Charter guests on deck "it's so peaceful" #belowdecksailing

jax ☘️ @jaxbra



#belowdecksailing I can't have Daisy and Gary arguing I can't have Daisy and Gary arguing#belowdecksailing

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss Even though I agreed with Gary this one time Daisy is my favorite cast member. She has great leadership skills and she approaches problems openly and honestly. She knows guests shouldn't be looking for service. #BelowDeckSailing Even though I agreed with Gary this one time Daisy is my favorite cast member. She has great leadership skills and she approaches problems openly and honestly. She knows guests shouldn't be looking for service. #BelowDeckSailing

Echo @EchoDoesRadio #BelowDeckSailingYacht Gary had a whole tantrum over a cup of coffee. As if a deckhand has never helped interior. I need him to get over himself. #belowdecksailing Gary had a whole tantrum over a cup of coffee. As if a deckhand has never helped interior. I need him to get over himself. #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Echo @EchoDoesRadio #BelowDeckSailingYacht Damn. Karma came and humbled Gary REAL QUICK! I would think all the stews helping to dock is a MUCH BIGGER favor than a deckhand making a cup of coffee. #belowdecksailing Damn. Karma came and humbled Gary REAL QUICK! I would think all the stews helping to dock is a MUCH BIGGER favor than a deckhand making a cup of coffee. #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Jim Feldman 😷 @jimfeldman How will Daisy get blamed for not having long enough lines for the fenders? I’m sure Gary will find a way. #BelowDeckSailing How will Daisy get blamed for not having long enough lines for the fenders? I’m sure Gary will find a way. #BelowDeckSailing

All about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 8

The eighth episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 started with Daisy Kelliher and Gary King’s fight. The crew was one staff member short, so Captain Glenn Shephard was on the hunt for a new deckhand.

After the charter guests left, the crew went for drinks. Gabriela Barragan got drunk and had a disagreement with chef Marcos Spaziani. Meanwhile, Kelliher and King sorted things out between them.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 8 explained what happened the best. It reads:

“The conflict between Gary and Daisy further escalates following their disagreement about their departments. Between the massive new fenders and being a man down, it takes the whole crew to manage a chaotic docking. Ashley finds herself in both physical and emotional pain after witnessing Gabriela and Gary in bed together, but she isn't the only one frustrated with the second stew.”

The synopsis continued:

“After a tense dinner, Gabriela's relationships with her fellow crew members spiral out of control leaving her questioning whether or not she can continue the season. With a new charter comes new problems when an exhausted Gary is injured while trying to manage all the exterior duties without a second deckhand.”

Only time will tell whether Kelliher and King’s friendship survives the work pressure. Viewers can tune in to Bravo to watch the next episode on April 18, Monday at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh