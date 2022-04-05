What was Tom Pearson’s title on Parsifal III? Below Deck Sailing Yacht star becomes first crew member to be fired

The latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 confirmed something that viewers have been guessing from the previous episode’s drama. Tom Pearson, one of the new crew members of Parsifal III, was fired from the yacht and from the Bravo show.

Pearson was the junior staff member on the yacht and his title was that of a deckhand. The reason behind him being fired by Captain Glenn Shephard was his unprofessionalism which put the lives of people on board in danger. In episode 6 that aired last week, Pearson was on anchor watch when the wind speed escalated that started dragging the yacht.

It was Pearson’s job to keep watch on the situation, but he realized the strength of the wind after a while. Even after being aware of the danger, he didn’t alert Captain Shephard or first mate Gary King, but tried to control the situation on his own. As soon as the crew members realized that the anchor was dragging, they jumped in to take necessary action to avoid any mishap from occurring.

Captain Glenn Shephard was angry with Tom Pearson

Captain Shephard was furious at Pearson, but kept his calm and stripped Pearson off from any complicated and major duties. In the Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode 7 that aired on April 4, the captain was annoyed after noticing Pearson relaxing and not feeling guilty for his doings.

He then sat down with the deckhand and politely asked him to leave. Captain Shephard said:

“I have no understanding of how you couldn’t notice if you’re on anchor watch. To me, it’s impossible. The whole point of anchor watch is precisely to make sure that doesn’t happen."

He continued:

"And I feel bad and I have no pleasure in this, but you know, the more I think about it…I have to let you go. I have no choice.”

While he was talking, Pearson kept interjecting. In a confessional, Shephard stated that Pearson’s mind was not in his job and it “can still do harm.” The deckhand then apologized to Shephard and bid goodbye to the cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Tom Pearson issued an apology

Tom Pearson became fans’ least favorite reality star on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Apart from his unprofessional behavior, he annoyed viewers because of his relationship with Ashley Marti.

After episode 7, Pearson issued an apology on Instagram, where he addressed the situation in detail. It reads:

“First of all I’d like to start with saying I completely 100% take responsibility for what happened That night, I have no excuses and I blame no one but myself. At the beginning I will admit I went into straight denial and didn’t want to think of the possibility that I could of caused a very serious situation.”

The post further stated:

“I know I said it at the time but I would like to apologise to the crew for putting you through that uncomfortable situation and to the guests we had onboard I really hope you know my apology is sincere and you deserved better from me that night.”

Pearson’s Instagram post received several comments from the show’s cast members including chief engineer Colin MacRae, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, second stew Gabriela Barragan and third stew Ashley Marti.

The upcoming episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 will air on Monday, April 11 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

