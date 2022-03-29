“Tom just needs to leave”: Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans claim Tom Pearson’s unprofessionalism put lives in danger

The latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 was intense after strong winds hit the Parsifal III yacht. Deckhand Tom Pearson was on night watch duty but failed to do his job, putting everyone’s life in danger.

The biggest mistake he made was not informing Captain Glen Shephard or first mate Gary King. However, the crew members soon realized what was going on and took all necessary measures on time to avoid any mishap from occurring.

After things were handled and everyone was safe, Captain Shephard and King tried to speak to Pearson and understand what went wrong. Instead of apologizing and owning up to his mistake, the deckhand was adamant, claiming he was not at fault. His reaction not only left Captain Shephard in shock but has also annoyed viewers.

Here’s how fans reacted to Tom Pearson’s unprofessionalism

Since Tom Pearson boarded Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Parsifal III, his journey has not been pleasant. Initially when he was sharing a room with Captain Shephard, he got drunk and threw up all over the place. He then got himself involved in a love triangle between second stew Ashley Marti and King (his boss).

He has now dug his own grave by not being professional when on duty in episode 6. He was fooling around with Marti when strong winds hit the yacht. Even after the wind’s speed kept the yacht dragging, Pearson didn’t inform his seniors and let the situation escalate, putting lives in danger.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were furious at Pearson, and would like him to leave the yacht and the show for good.

Take a look at what they have to say:

Courier7🇺🇦NCR ‎✪ @Courier7NCR Absolutely hoping we never get Tom back for another season. I enjoy the drama Darlings dont get me wrong but hes the level of incompetence that could kill the crew. #BelowDeck #BelowDeck Sailing #BelowDeck SailingYacht Absolutely hoping we never get Tom back for another season. I enjoy the drama Darlings dont get me wrong but hes the level of incompetence that could kill the crew. #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht https://t.co/iUI5vXI9Au

Leslietinhb @leslietinhb #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing Tom, buddy, I love you... but you are being immature by not taking responsibility for notifying Cap't. about the boat dragging!! #iloveglen Tom, buddy, I love you... but you are being immature by not taking responsibility for notifying Cap't. about the boat dragging!! #iloveglen #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing

Helena Handbasket 🦄🧜‍♀️ @Helna_Handbskt Shut your complaining mouth and open your ears Tom. Stop with the excuses and learn from the mistake. #BelowDeckSailingYacht Shut your complaining mouth and open your ears Tom. Stop with the excuses and learn from the mistake. #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Joe Mendoza @TheJoeMendoza #BelowDeckSailingYacht I am beginning to wonder if Tom actually has the experience he says he does on motor yachts. Did Tom pull a Kasey on #belowdeckmed season 3 and flat-out lied on his resume? #BDSY I am beginning to wonder if Tom actually has the experience he says he does on motor yachts. Did Tom pull a Kasey on #belowdeckmed season 3 and flat-out lied on his resume? #BDSY #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Will Tom Pearson leave Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The next morning, Captain Glenn held a crew meeting and addressed the incident. He instructed everyone to alert others if and ever such situations come up in the future. After a chat with Pearson, the captain decided not to assign any major responsibilities to the deckhand until he redeems himself.

In the upcoming episode, Captain Glenn finds Pearson relaxing throughout the day, instead of proving his worth. Only time will tell whether the captain lets Pearson stay or asks him to leave for good. The conversation whether he’ll stay is set to happen in episode 7.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs new episodes on Mondays, thus, episode 7 will be released next week on April 4 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time.

Edited by Saman