“Do your job!”: Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slam Ashley Marti after she complains about Gabriela Barragan to Daisy Kelliher

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 aired its fifth episode on Monday on Bravo. Tension brewing between third stew Ashley Marti and second stew Gabriela Barragan led to a lot of drama.

When chief stew Daisy Kelliher found out about Marti and Barragan’s icy behavior towards each other, she approached Marti for a conversation. Marti complained to Kelliher that Barragan kept giving her work and to-do lists.

She further claimed that she could do a better job than Barragan if she were a second stew. Marti asked:

“Why do I have to do everything?”

She continued:

“I have no problem respecting you all. You lead the way I wanna be led.”

Kelliher, who looked confused, tried to clarify why Marti was annoyed with her second stew. She asked Marti whether the way Barragan asked her to work irked the third stew. In response, Marti said that it was the way Barragan conveyed the orders.

What did fans have to say about Ashley Marti’s complaints?

Daisy Kelliher further tried to make Ashley Marti understand that she’s a third stew and Barragan is a senior to her. Kelliher said that crew members had to follow orders from their superiors even when they were unhappy with the work assigned. After speaking to Marti, Kelliher said in a confessional:

“You know when you have a 12-year-old kid and they think they're 18 and they wanna wear the short dress and they wanna wear the heels, and you're trying to explain, 'You're 12,' and they keep coming back going, 'I'm an adult.’ That's exactly what Ashley reminds me of.”

Viewers slammed Marti for complaining about Barragan to Kelliher. Fans called out the third stew after expressing her desire to do a better job if she was a second stew, like Barragan. Here’s how netizens reacted:

Teri Edelson @teriedelson #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing omg Ashley shut it with the complaining. Do your job!!Christ it’s a title, big whoop Dee Doo! You have to answer to someone else, welcome to life honey it’s not going to get easier! #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing omg Ashley shut it with the complaining. Do your job!!Christ it’s a title, big whoop Dee Doo! You have to answer to someone else, welcome to life honey it’s not going to get easier!

Echo @EchoDoesRadio #BelowDeckSailingYacht Ashley wants to be 2nd Stew and she can’t even handle the tasks she’s assigned to lead. Also, this is like the 2nd time we’ve seen her turn off her radio. That’s the basics. Why is your radio off??? #belowdecksailing Ashley wants to be 2nd Stew and she can’t even handle the tasks she’s assigned to lead. Also, this is like the 2nd time we’ve seen her turn off her radio. That’s the basics. Why is your radio off??? #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Brooke Loko @Sugasmackzzz This is why Ashley isn’t 2nd Stu….. she could’ve atleast radio’d they were having tent problems #belowdecksailing This is why Ashley isn’t 2nd Stu….. she could’ve atleast radio’d they were having tent problems #belowdecksailing https://t.co/KJXq7qXXN5

Clara @clarperonhighst a 12 yr old who thinks she’s an adult is a great way to describe ashley. #BelowDeckSailing a 12 yr old who thinks she’s an adult is a great way to describe ashley. #BelowDeckSailing https://t.co/e65rSwdEM0

Amanda @cuzican316 Daisy is reading this Ashley thing exactly right. Perfect analogy, Ashley isn’t ready, but thinks she is #BelowDeckSailing Daisy is reading this Ashley thing exactly right. Perfect analogy, Ashley isn’t ready, but thinks she is #BelowDeckSailing https://t.co/TQ9UjDGohL

WaynesB1 @Lysteryne2 @ChatterboxKeirn #BDSY

#BelowDeck



My gut tells me Ashley is a ringer



Aboard solely for the drama & controversy



I am not amused



🤨🤔 #BelowDeck Sailing #BelowDeck SailingYachtMy gut tells me Ashley is a ringerAboard solely for the drama & controversyI am not amused🤨🤔 @ChatterboxKeirn #BDSY#BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht My gut tells me Ashley is a ringerAboard solely for the drama & controversyI am not amused🤨🤔😎😒

BelowDeckJohn @BelowDeckJohn Notice how Ashley complains about work while Daisy does laundry (typical 3rd stew work) ? Gotta do whatever you can to get the job done. @daisykelliher87 leads by example #belowdeck #belowdeck sailing #belowdeck sailingyacht Notice how Ashley complains about work while Daisy does laundry (typical 3rd stew work) ? Gotta do whatever you can to get the job done. @daisykelliher87 leads by example #belowdeck #belowdecksailing #belowdecksailingyacht

Echo @EchoDoesRadio #BelowDeckSailingYacht Ashley is also fake as hell because she’s so nice to Gabby when it’s just them two in their cabin. Once it’s time to work all she does is talk trash about her. #belowdecksailing Ashley is also fake as hell because she’s so nice to Gabby when it’s just them two in their cabin. Once it’s time to work all she does is talk trash about her. #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 5 synopsis

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 5 was dramatic and entertaining. The official synopsis pointed out the highlights shown in the latest episode titled Loose Lips Sink Ships. The synopsis reads:

“While the sexual chemistry heats up on the boat, Ashley and Gabriela continue to be icy towards one another. From the galley, Marcos takes note of the competition unfolding between the junior stews and alerts Daisy, making for an unhappy chief stew.”

It continued:

“On deck, all seems to be going well, until Tom gets some devastating news from home. His distraction has a ripple effect, resulting in the most perilous situation Parsifal III has ever found itself in.”

Apart from the drama, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 5 also featured a group of charter guests. The March 21 episode included guest James Sr., who boarded the yacht to celebrate his birthday. He was accompanied by his son James Jr. and many friends who loved chef Marcos Spaziani’s lobster bisque and steak.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 airs new episodes every Monday on Bravo at 8:00 PM ET.

