Who is Ashley Marti from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Meet the stewardess with dancing skills

Season 3 of yacht drama Below Deck Sailing Yacht is returning with new cast members along with a few from previous seasons. Viewers will see Ashley Marti as the third stew on Parsifal III. The latest season of the show premieres February 21, 2022 at 8.00 pm EST on Bravo TV.

The show recently posted the upcoming season's trailer, instilling in fans massive excitement. The short clip indicated gripping drama and sea turbulence. The deckhands are working hard, but will they be able to make this a safe and successful journey?

What is the background of Ashley Marti from Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3?

Ashley Marti was a New York girl until she decided to move to southern Florida. She had an affinity towards sea-shores which made her move out of NYC. During the pandemic, Ashley decided to start her career in the yacht industry and her passion for the sea made sure that she never looked back.

Ashley Marti has gained experience in yachting by working on the east coast of the United States and the Bahamas. Presently, she is all set to join the Parsifal III and is looking forward to more enriching experiences in the sea.

Ashley Marti shared the news of joining the deck on her Instagram, with a caption that read,

"Here we go! #BelowDeckSailing premieres February 21st on @BravoTV! @BelowDeckBravo ⛵ Head to bravotv.com for the trailer!"

Marti has also worked as a club dancer. She was part of the dance group Daredevils that has performed during live performances by prominent DJs and musicians like Martin Garixx, Dillon Francis, and Lil Tunechi.

Ashley Marti has a very close bond with her gal pals Kitty Obrien and Miranda Minick. The girls manage to regularly catch up and have a great time together, taking themselves away from their busy yacht lives.

Ashley's bond with shipmate Kelsie Goglia

The stewardess already seems to be great friends with co-cast member Kelsie Goglia. Waterfalls, beaches, yachts, these shipmates were spotted having a great time together at the picture-perfect spots.

Ashley will be joined by other new members, namely chef Marcos Spaziani, second stew Gabriela Barragan, and Tom Pearson and Kelsie Goglia on the deck in season 3.

