“She really loved watching Ashley get jealous”: Below Deck guest Erica Rose on why Daisy Kelliher dated Gary King

The famous charter guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Erica Rose Sanders, has opened up about the ongoing relationship between co-workers Daisy Kelliher and Gary King.

Erica, a The Bachelor alum, feels that the Chief stewardess loved being in a romantic relationship with first mate Gary King because she wanted to make the third stew (stewardess) Ashley Martini “jealous” and keep her devoid of any “type of attention.” The Bravo star feels that the Chief Stewart (Daisy) loves being the "queen" of the yacht.

Erica Rose Sanders opens about why Daisy Kelliher dated Gary King

The Texas law attorney Erica Rose Sanders boarded the Parsafil III with her friends and family on Monday and has opened up about why she thinks “two-faced” Daisy Kelliher is dating “really great guy” Gary King.

The 37-year-old, who was in touch with King in between seasons, feels that her friend deserves someone much better than Kelliher as she is only dating him to make her co-worker and third stew, Ashley Martini, jealous of their relationship.

Speaking to Page Six, she said:

“You could just tell she really loved watching Ashley get jealous and I truly think that’s part of the reason she decided to hook up with Gary.”

The reality star, who even starred in seasons 2 and 3 of Bachelor Pad, also revealed that due to King’s nature, not only her friends but even Martini herself was interested in dating him. However, the 34-year-old King was taken before she could make her move.

Opening about Kelliher’s intention, Sanders said to Page Six:

“Ashley told me that she was into Gary before he even kissed Daisy, so it seems like that was part of her motivation to go after Gary.”

However, Sanders also thinks that Kelliher is nothing, but just a “rebound” for King as he is “still really heartbroken” over Alli Dore, with whom his relationship ended last season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht after it was revealed that he secretly slept with co-star Sydney Zaruba on the yacht.

While Kelliher and King didn’t see eye-to-eye in many situations last season, the couple seems to be in a much better place in season 3.

Whether the couple will sail smoothly this season or will their “platonic” relationship fizzle out will be revealed in Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which airs every Monday on Bravo TV.

