Who made Gabriela Barragan feel uncomfortable on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premiered on Monday with Captain Glenn Shephard’s Parsifal III’s crew members. The first episode introduced many new faces, including stewardess Gabriela Barragan.

In the premiere episode, real estate investor McCordia Young, along with a few of his friends, arrived as the yacht's guest to celebrate Black excellence.

While the yacht guests were partying after dinner, most of the crew members had gone to bed, except second stewardess Barragan. As she was working late at the bar counter, charter guest Young approached her and made her feel uncomfortable with some inappropriate questions and remarks.

What was the conversation that happened between Barragan and Young?

Young started the conversation by complimenting Barragan’s septum ring and then asked her who she was interested in. The stewardess was seen handling the situation very calmly. She replied that she liked both men and women and in response, Young said he wasn’t interested in women but that he found her attractive.

Young continued harassing Barragan even after she clarified that she wasn’t comfortable with the conversation. Young crossed the line by ignoring her words and kept asking her who she was sleeping with.

Barragan handled the entire conversation with poise and grace. When Young asked Barragan the next day whether he had crossed the line, she said yes. Apparently, he apologized for his behavior.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' fans slam Young

Although Barragan didn’t make a big deal out of the conversation, fans were pretty upset with the scene. In her confessional video, she said:

"I’m 34 [years old]. I have dealt with sexual harassment in every job. It’s not just yachting, and I definitely feel well equipped to handle myself. But I did feel a little bit uncomfortable.”

She further stated that Captain Shephard came that night to check on her, but she couldn’t give him any signals about the guest’s behavior.

Here’s what Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have to say about the situation:

💜💕Kimberly💕💜 @ImMissingTexas That was one of the cringiest moments ever in the #BelowDeck universe. Poor Gabriela! That guy was so gross. #BelowDeck SailingYacht #BDSY That was one of the cringiest moments ever in the #BelowDeck universe. Poor Gabriela! That guy was so gross. #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BDSY

Amy Taylor @Makeupmama68 what a massive tool he was!!! @ImMissingTexas She handled herself like a bosswhat a massive tool he was!!! @ImMissingTexas She handled herself like a boss 😎 what a massive tool he was!!!

Feeling Jovani @alllaboutbravo Oof poor Gabriela being put in this situation is the worst feeling in the world #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailing Yacht Oof poor Gabriela being put in this situation is the worst feeling in the world #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Malory Mack @MalMack1103 That guest talking to Gabriela like that was so incredibly uncalled for and I feel so awful for her! #BelowDeckSailingYacht That guest talking to Gabriela like that was so incredibly uncalled for and I feel so awful for her! #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Suraya Marsh @SurayaMarsh So this man who likes men is hitting on this woman? And being completely inappropriate? Hell nah!!! #BelowDeckSailing So this man who likes men is hitting on this woman? And being completely inappropriate? Hell nah!!! #BelowDeckSailing https://t.co/9LSNxbccTz

BabyZingbotMoonves @ZingbotBaby Just when I think these guests can't say or do anything more stupid, they say it and do it. #BelowDeckSailingYacht Just when I think these guests can't say or do anything more stupid, they say it and do it. #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has returned on Bravo with a brand new season. It stars nine cast members, including some old faces and a few newcomers.

The crew members of the mega yacht include Captain Glenn Shephard, chief engineer Colin MacRae, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, first mate Gary King, chef Marcos Spaziani, second stewardess Gabriela Barragan, third stewardess Ashley Marti, and deckhands Kelsie Goglia and Tom Pearson.

Bravo will release new episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht every Monday at 8.00 pm ET.

