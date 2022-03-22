×
Create
Notifications

Why did Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 5 end with “To Be Continued” message? Captain Glenn Shephard responds

Captain Glenn Shephard from Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Image via bigsailboats/Instagram)
Captain Glenn Shephard from Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Image via bigsailboats/Instagram)
Sushmita Sen
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 22, 2022 12:17 PM IST
Feature

The latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 ended with a cliffhanger. Before displaying the “To Be Continued” message, Episode 5 featured crew members realizing that everyone on Parsifal III was in danger.

According to reports, a sudden storm is set to be a matter of concern for Captain Glenn Shephard in the upcoming episode. Apparently, he blames the deckhand Tom Pearson for not doing his job to avoid the “nightmare.”

The message at the end signified that the main drama of the storm would be seen in the next episode.

Shephard, meanwhile, appreciates the remaining crew members’ efforts and quick-thinking when the strong wind hits the yacht.

Here’s how Captain Glenn Shephard responded

Shephard opened up about the terrifying incident in an interview with E! News. He mentioned that his 21-year career has seen plenty of “scary experiences” onboard, and the recent one “ was one of the worst.”

Shephard stated that the storm was dangerous, putting the boat, the charter, and the season in danger.

He said:

“The whole thing was such a nightmare. The person who was supposed to be keeping an eye out [was] a massive disappointment.”

Shephard pointed the finger at Tom Pearson, who was on anchor watch during the incident. The captain further said:

“Everybody else pretty much — especially Gary [King] and Colin [Macrae]— did an amazing exemplary job.”

Will viewers get to see “Captain Cool” lose his temper on Pearson in the upcoming episode? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, fans were curious about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 6 after the show ended its latest episode with a cliffhanger. Here’s how they reacted online:

I CANT with all the To Be Continued oh my goddddd it’s cruel at this point come on Bravo #BelowDeckSailing https://t.co/k46LwiQGdf
@Eris0303 Yes!!! That’s why I hate it so much like yes this was a dramatic ending but I’m too greedy I need at least a lil preview of next week LOL🙄
@ryethegirl @BravoTV unbelievable cliffhanger
OMG the wind picked up SO FAST! WOW! #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing
Well shit NOW there is wind 😬 #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BDSY #BelowDeck #belowdecksailing
Yikes! Well they asked for wind and got too much dammit! #belowdecksailing https://t.co/5XEgOqrWH9
Welp…they wanted wind and for sure got it. #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht
Omg, the wind’s making up for earlier. A bit too much. 😩😩 #BelowDeckSailing
NOW THAT IS HOW AND WHEN YOU “TO BE CONTINUED…..” 😳😳😳 @BravoTV #belowdecksailing
#BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht holy crap! Tom wake someone up! Not good, and no preview for next week! 😳

When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 6 air?

The incident will feature in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 6. The release date of the upcoming installment is Monday, March 28, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. It will also be available on the network’s website after the premiere.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several streaming services such as Sling, DirecTV Stream, Philo, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

Episode 5 recap

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 5 majorly focused on the Ashley Marti and Gabriela Barragan drama. The former is the third stew, who complained about her superior second stew Barragan to chief stew Daisy Kelliher.

Marti and Barragan have not seen eye-to-eye for some time. Thus, Kelliher approached the former to understand the problem. In response, the third stew said that she didn’t like the way Barragan conveyed duties. Marti further claimed she’d do better if she were the third stew.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from the drama, the episode also showed Pearson receiving devastating news from home that might be why he got distracted during his anchor watch duty. Lastly, charter guests were seen satisfied and happy with chef Marcos Spaziani’s dishes in Episode 5.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी