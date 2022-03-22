Why did Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 5 end with “To Be Continued” message? Captain Glenn Shephard responds

The latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 ended with a cliffhanger. Before displaying the “To Be Continued” message, Episode 5 featured crew members realizing that everyone on Parsifal III was in danger.

According to reports, a sudden storm is set to be a matter of concern for Captain Glenn Shephard in the upcoming episode. Apparently, he blames the deckhand Tom Pearson for not doing his job to avoid the “nightmare.”

The message at the end signified that the main drama of the storm would be seen in the next episode.

Shephard, meanwhile, appreciates the remaining crew members’ efforts and quick-thinking when the strong wind hits the yacht.

Here’s how Captain Glenn Shephard responded

Shephard opened up about the terrifying incident in an interview with E! News. He mentioned that his 21-year career has seen plenty of “scary experiences” onboard, and the recent one “ was one of the worst.”

Shephard stated that the storm was dangerous, putting the boat, the charter, and the season in danger.

He said:

“The whole thing was such a nightmare. The person who was supposed to be keeping an eye out [was] a massive disappointment.”

Shephard pointed the finger at Tom Pearson, who was on anchor watch during the incident. The captain further said:

“Everybody else pretty much — especially Gary [King] and Colin [Macrae]— did an amazing exemplary job.”

Will viewers get to see “Captain Cool” lose his temper on Pearson in the upcoming episode? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, fans were curious about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 6 after the show ended its latest episode with a cliffhanger. Here’s how they reacted online:

When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 6 air?

The incident will feature in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 6. The release date of the upcoming installment is Monday, March 28, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. It will also be available on the network’s website after the premiere.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several streaming services such as Sling, DirecTV Stream, Philo, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

Episode 5 recap

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Episode 5 majorly focused on the Ashley Marti and Gabriela Barragan drama. The former is the third stew, who complained about her superior second stew Barragan to chief stew Daisy Kelliher.

Marti and Barragan have not seen eye-to-eye for some time. Thus, Kelliher approached the former to understand the problem. In response, the third stew said that she didn’t like the way Barragan conveyed duties. Marti further claimed she’d do better if she were the third stew.

Apart from the drama, the episode also showed Pearson receiving devastating news from home that might be why he got distracted during his anchor watch duty. Lastly, charter guests were seen satisfied and happy with chef Marcos Spaziani’s dishes in Episode 5.

