Who is Tom Pearson from 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'? Meet the deckhand who prefers water over land

Bravo's hit Below Deck Sailing Yacht is returning with both new and familiar faces in its third season. Tom Pearson will be appearing as one of the new faces in the upcoming season. The third season of the show will premiere on Februrary 21, 2022. A recently released trailer hinted at unprecedented sea storms and exciting yacht drama among the deckhands.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht involves a bunch of crew members who will work on the yacht Parsifal III. They will take up the challenge of ensuring a smooth journey for everyone amidst rising tensions on the yacht due to guest demands and internal altercations.

Learn more about Tom Pearson from 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'

The new deckhand Tom Pearson belongs to the Lake District in the United Kingdom. Tom loves to be in water and even prefers it to being on land. Owing to his affinity towards the sea, he believes he could not have chosen a better career option than that of a deckhand.

On becoming a part of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, Tom was thrilled to share the news on his Instagram with a picture:

Ohh Boy @belowdecksailing premieres February 21st! The long wait is nearly over. Strap on your seatbelts because it gets crazy @belowdeckbravo @bravotv

The crewman proclaims himself to be a "social butterfly" and is excited to meet his new crewmates on Parsifal III. The trailer for the season already suggests that he immediately gets along with the other crewmates.

Pearson also appears to enjoy the outdoors. His Instagram has many pictures of him hiking and exploring scenic areas.

He is also a pet parent. Tom has a pet dog named Lily, for whom he has a separate Instagram account.

Who else is going to be a part of Below Deck Sailing Yatch Season 3?

Also Read Article Continues below

The third season of the show will also feature first mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin MacRae, and Captain Glenn Shephard along with newbies Kelsie Goglia, chef Marcos Spaziani, third stew Ashley Marti, and second stew Gabriela Barragan.

Edited by Siddharth Satish