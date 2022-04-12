What time will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 8 air? Plot, air date, and more about Bravo’s reality series

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back with a new episode. After last week's high voltage drama, viewers are all eyes and ears on what will come next. The show follows around Captain Glenn Shephard, who is trying to keep up with the demands of vacationers on the yacht while the crew members create more drama for him to handle.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 8 will air on April 11, 2022, at 8 PM ET/PT. Viewers can watch the show on Bravo TV. New episodes of the show will also be available in the UK by the next day on Hayu, which can be included in any Amazon Prime subscription.

What to expect from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 8?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 8 is titled Big Fender Energy and will showcase the crew dealing with the aftermath of Tom Pearson's firing.

Viewers will see Gary and Daisy's escalating fight post their disagreement about their departments. Viewers will see the crew trying to dock the yacht without Tom Pearson.

According to the synopsis,

"The conflict between Gary and Daisy further escalates following their disagreement about their departments. Between the massive new fenders and being a man down, it takes the whole crew to manage a chaotic docking."

After witnessing Gabriela and Gary in bed together, Ashley will be seen in physical and emotional pain. Crew members will discuss whether Gabriela can now handle working this season after a very tense dinner which will cause her to hurt her relationship with fellow workmates.

The synopsis for Ashley reads as follows:

"Ashley finds herself in both physical and emotional pain after witnessing Gabriela and Gary in bed together, but she isn’t the only one frustrated with the second stew. After a tense dinner, Gabriela’s relationships with her fellow crew members spiral out of control leaving her questioning whether or not she can continue the season."

Gary can be seen getting tired and injured while trying to handle all the exterior responsibilities. Crew members will welcome a new charter.

The synopsis for Gary reads as follows:

"With a new charter comes new problems when an exhausted Gary is injured while trying to manage all the exterior duties without a second deckhand."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Episode 7: Recap

Last week's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, titled Strip for the Tip, shocked many fans as they saw Tom Pearson getting fired for dropping another anchor and not feeling guilty about it.

Instead of preparing for the fourth charter, like everyone else, Tom sat with Colin MacRae to talk about his ongoing drama with Ashley Marti. He took his duties lightly and was fired from Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Fans viewed a unique talent show put together by the team for the guests on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Daisy and Gabriela performed a samba and salsa dance together, while Kelsie and Ashley chose to do a line dance.

Marcos was seen spinning a pan on his finger, which makes sense as he is the chef. Gary tried to impress the vacationers by stripteasing.

Gary and Daisy got into an argument on Below Deck Sailing Yacht when Daisy refused to accept that Gary and his team were the ones who were doing the work of the internal team due to their incompetence.

Tune into Bravo TV at 8 PM ET on Mondays to watch new episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar