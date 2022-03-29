Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Why are fans hating on Ashley Marti after episode 6?

The sixth episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 aired on Monday, featuring many dramatic and intense moments. Third stew Ashley Marti was seen telling Gabriela Barragan that she was scared of the latter.

In the previous episode, Marti complained about her senior and second stew Barragan to chief stew Daisy Kelliher. The third stew stated that Barragan was rude to her and kept giving her to-do lists.

In the latest episode, Kelliher tried to sort things between the two stews when they were drunk. However, it didn’t end well as Marti kept blaming everything on Barragan’s attitude. In a confessional, the latter called the third stew “manipulative,” which is something the fans have been labeling Marti for a couple of episodes.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slam Ashley Marti online

Marti was seen being mean to Gabriela Barragan when she later approached her to apologize. The third stew pointed out again that she was scared of asking Barragan questions as she might get an attitude from her.

In response, Barragan was extremely polite and said that they don’t have to be best friends, but need to be cordial enough to work together. Barragan also stated that Marti didn’t have to talk to her if she didn’t trust her, until and unless the conversation was related to work.

While viewers found Barragan wise and polite, they slammed Marti for giving unnecessary excuses. Here's what they said:

Johnny G @JAG300Z #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht I said it once I’ll say it 1 million more times I can’t stand Ashley I hate her!! SHe’s a manipulative snake of a person!! #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht I said it once I’ll say it 1 million more times I can’t stand Ashley I hate her!! SHe’s a manipulative snake of a person!! https://t.co/TB2Fw1koP5

SpamelaAnderson @sammmaiam Ashley is the worst !!!!!!!!!!!!! Omg so conceited so annoying #BelowDeckSailingYacht Ashley is the worst !!!!!!!!!!!!! Omg so conceited so annoying #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Jennifer Ramsey @genevive77 Ashley is totally overdramatizing Gabriella’s interactions w her. She’ll be wise to see that, once she takes a look at her behavior on this series. I mean she is really trying to sell the crazy, reactive Gabriella to us? Errrrrrr NO, Ashley. Just, no. #BelowDeckSailingYacht Ashley is totally overdramatizing Gabriella’s interactions w her. She’ll be wise to see that, once she takes a look at her behavior on this series. I mean she is really trying to sell the crazy, reactive Gabriella to us? Errrrrrr NO, Ashley. Just, no. #BelowDeckSailingYacht

Tira Wiley @tira_wiley

#BelowDeckSailingYacht Did Ashley just throw microaggression at Gabriela? She always has an attitude and angry?!?!! Really? Did Ashley just throw microaggression at Gabriela? She always has an attitude and angry?!?!! Really?#BelowDeckSailingYacht

Viewers also felt that Marti was jealous of the growing bond between Gary King and Barragan. Apparently, Marti too has a thing for King and was seen giving a massage to him in the latest episode.

The massage led to a massive fight between Marti and Tom Pearson, who were together romantically until the previous episode.

What happened in episode 6?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode 6 was an intense installment where everyone’s lives on board was in danger for a moment. Strong winds had hit the yacht under Tom Pearson’s night watch.

Before realizing the yacht was dragging, he was fooling around with Marti. Then, he tried to handle the situation on his own by not informing his seniors.

As soon as the other crew members, including Captain Glenn Shephard, realized the situation they were stuck in, they took all the necessary actions to avoid any mishap. Pearson was later stripped off from any major duties by Captain Shephard.

The upcoming episode will see the captain giving an ultimatum to Pearson. Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s new episode will air next Monday, April 4 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Saman