What time will Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 episode 10 air? Release date, plot, and more details

Episode 10 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 is set to air this Monday on Bravo.

The upcoming episode promises a dramatic installment, featuring another feud between second stew Gabriela Barragan and chef Marcos Spaziani.

A couple of weeks ago, the two locked horns during a night out. She called out the chef for making everything about himself, while Spaziani made some remarks about Barragan calling her sarcastic and rude.

Spaziani and Barragan’s tiff will bring the latter to her breaking point in the new episode.

When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode 10 air?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3, episode 10 is all set to air on Monday, April 25 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. The episode will be available on the network’s website after it premieres on the channel.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various TV service providers or streaming services, such as Sling, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Philo, and Fubo TV.

What to expect from the new episode

The third season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been dealing with similar clashes since the beginning. Ashley Marti and Gabriela Barragan’s drama seems never-ending, while Gary King has hit on almost all of the girls onboard.

Episode 10 will also offer a similar plot where Marti and King can be seen getting intimate. Interestingly, King will not remember a thing the next morning.

The crew members of Parsifal III will be given a day off by Captain Glenn Shephard. They will be seen heading to a luxury villa to relax, but a heated argument between Barragan and chef Marcos Spaziani will soon ruin the happy party.

Titled Villa Today, Gone Tomorrow, the upcoming episode’s official synopsis reads:

“After getting vulnerable with Daisy about how low she’s been feeling aboard Parsifal III, Gabriela wants to try to turn things around on the upcoming crew day off. Coming off another successful charter and in true celebratory fashion, Ashley goes full steam ahead in her pursuit for Gary. The next morning, however, a hungover Gary claims he can’t remember what happened.”

It continued:

“The crew head to a luxury villa to unwind, reset and figure out what really happened between Gary and Ashley. Everyone is riding high until Marcos and Gabriela bump heads yet again, instantly turning a day in paradise into one of drama and torture.”

Episode 9 recap

The previous episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 featured crew members trying to attend to charter guests amid strong tides. Captain Glenn Shephard was seen giving chief stew Daisy Kelliher a hard time.

On the other hand, Ashley Marti was seen giving the cold shoulder to Gabriela Barragan, who previously had a meltdown. The latter confessed to Marti while crying that she wanted to quit and not to tell Kelliher about it. Marti not only snitched to the chief stew but also twisted Barragan’s words.

However, Kelliher was wise enough to clarify things with Barragan. The episode ended with happy charter guests leaving a tip of $20,000 for the crew members.

Watch the new episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

