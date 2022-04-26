Who is Scarlett Bentley? Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan's replacement has an enviable Instagram feed

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 is set to welcome a new stew, Scarlett Bentley, on Parsifal III.

She will be the replacement for Gabriela Barragan, who left the yacht and the show in Episode 10. Barragan quit the show because she wanted to prioritize her mental health.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Bentley is the new crew member with an enviable Instagram feed. She has still not posted anything related to the show, probably because her introduction will be featured in the upcoming episode.

Scarlett Bentley is a content creator

Viewers can expect many behind-the-scenes posts on Scarlett Bentley’s social media handles. On her Collabstr page, she describes herself as a “lifestyle content creator.”

Her bio reads:

"I am Scarlett, 25, of Pacific Beach, San Diego, CA. I love working out, dancing, being outdoors, and spending time with friends. I’m constantly creating content, especially for TikTok!”

She then mentioned a price list for posting stories. For two Instagram story posts tagging a customer’s product, she will charge $60. One feed post and two stories cost $150. She also has her own YouTube page, where she posts videos of her adventurous trips and outdoor activities.

Bentley’s Instagram feed includes multiple pictures from yachts and nearby beaches.

Prior to Parsifal III, she worked with Triton Charters as a marketing and public relations manager, according to her LinkedIn. She has also worked as human resources administrative assistant and property management specialist in her previous companies. She graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and information systems.

Bentley follows Gary King and Daisy Kelliher on Instagram. But her connection to Below Deck Sailing Yacht has not been mentioned in her or any crew members’ online posts. However, a preview video for Episode 11 (that was shown in the latest episode) featured Bentley’s face.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 cast

Scarlett Bentley is the new addition to the Below Deck Sailing Yacht family. She is set to join in place of second stew Gabriela Barragan, who quit the show in Episode 10. Before her, deckhand Tom Pearson was fired from the job by Captain Glenn Shephard.

The captain has been shortlisting deckhands since Pearson left, however, it didn’t take much time to find a second stew.

While Bentley’s identity had been revealed in Episode 11’s preview, the deckhand’s name was kept under wraps. However, they will be featured in the upcoming episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.

Meanwhile, the remaining cast members include captain Glenn Shephard, chef Marcos Spaziani, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, third stew Ashley Marti, chief engineer Colin MacRae, first mate Gary King, and deckhand Kelsie Goglia.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 will air episode 11 on Monday, May 2 on Bravo at 8.00 pm Eastern Time.

