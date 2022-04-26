Who is Dr. Kim Nichols? Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest is a celebrity dermatologist with 3 kids

The latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 revealed the next charter guest onboard. It is Dr. Kim Nichols, a celebrity dermatologist.

Dr. Kim Nichols will be welcomed by Captain Glenn Shephard and his Parsifal III crew members. She will be accompanied by her family, including her husband and three kids.

The charter guest runs her own clinic, SkinLab, and on the company’s page, her bio reads:

“Kim Nichols, MD, FAAD is a Harvard-trained, board-certified, celebrity dermatologist that treats for both medical and cosmetic skincare concerns.”

Dr. Kim Nichols’ career and family explored as she enters Below Deck Sailing Yacht

According to her bio, Nichols is a Harvard graduate who later attended the NYU School of Medicine and pursued her dermatology residency at King-Drew/Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

“Dr. Nichols, an Allergan National Physician Trainer, provides patients with cosmetic treatments and trains other dermatologists and plastic surgeons from across the country in the highest standards or art and ethics on how to administer injectables.”

The celebrity doctor has been featured in several publications and talk shows, including Women’s Health, The Dr. Oz Show, Megyn Kelly Today! Show, and NewChannel12.

In an interview with Look Lifestyle, Nichols said that she had wanted to be a doctor since childhood. In medical school, she was fascinated by plastic surgery, but it lacked patient interaction. Thus, she decided to go for dermatology.

Nichols, a New Yorker, now resides in a beautiful mansion in Greenwich with husband Chris and three kids - Sasha, Peyton and Desi.

Speaking about her husband, Nichols told the lifestyle publication:

“Chris and I were high school sweethearts at Hackley School in Tarrytown, NY. My very best friend introduced us, and later became the maid of honor in our wedding. Chris is a lawyer.”

She further stated that her mother is also a Yale-trained lawyer and her father is the voice in her head.

Meanwhile, Nichols will be Parsifal III’s charter guest, featuring in Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3.

All about Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is a reality TV show about crew members, their dramatic lives onboard and the hospitality they provide to charter guests.

Nichols will be one of the most interesting charter guests this season. With celebrity status on her, she will add value to the show.

Meanwhile, Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers will see a change in the staff. As Tom Pearson and Gabriela Barragan left the show, their replacements are set to join the crew with this new charter. They will be featured in next week’s episode.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 airs new episodes every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

