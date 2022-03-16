What is face tape? Bella Hadid opens up on plastic surgery and getting a nose job

American model Bella Hadid opened up about her battles with physical and mental health in a recent interview.

During a chat with outlet Vogue magazine, the 25-year-old model, who had previously said that she had never been under the knife, confessed that she had a nose job at the age of 14 but now regrets it.

Hadid also explained her mental health and body image issues, admitting she always felt "uncool" and "ugly" compared to her elder sister, supermodel Gigi Hadid. She also spoke about her struggles with anorexia and seeking therapy for depression.

The half-Palestinian, half-Dutch model said:

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it."

The U.S. doesn't have specific laws regarding cosmetic surgery, but rhinoplasty can be performed when the nose has reached 90 percent of its growth stage, which can happen as early as age 13 for girls.

Bella claims she has had only rhinoplasty as a procedure, saying that many think that she has "fully f*cked" her face because of one of the pictures which resurfaced on the internet where her teenage face looks puffy.

"I have never used filler. Let's just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it's not for me. Whoever thinks I've gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it's called - it's face tape! The oldest trick in the book."

As per Beauty Glimpse, a 'face tape' is a ’band-aid solution to a mature face. As the name implies, this is nothing more than a simple ‘tape’ that pulls back and stretches the skin to make it appear tighter. Most tapes are breathable, hypoallergenic, and of medical grade.

With this non-surgical option, wrinkles and fine lines on a sagging and aged face are instantly smoothed out. In recent decades, facelift tape has been highly popular only among Hollywood celebrities. But now, anyone suffering from premature signs of aging can fix this easily and quickly at home.

Face tape is quick and easy to use, inexpensive, and produces instant results. Those who do not wish to inject chemicals into their skin or opt for surgery can still make their skin look younger and firmer by using this risk-free, at-home solution.

Furthermore, a person can increase the appearance of fullness and smoothness on their face without the risks of possible side effects.

Bella Hadid opens up on her looks being compared to sister Gigi

Bella Hadid stated that the criticism of her looks made her feel unworthy of being regarded as a supermodel.

She explained that she had imposter syndrome because of how people used to comment on her looks. However, she said that she has always been misunderstood by her industry and the people around her.

Bella revealed that she has spent her life comparing herself to her 26-year-old supermodel elder sister Gigi.

"I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That's really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it."

Bella Hadid said that despite struggling with insecurities, anxiety, depression, eating issues, etc., she has become good at hiding her issues well over the years.

Bella Hadid is the daughter of Palestinian Jordanian developer Mohamed Hadid and former Dutch model Yolanda Hadid.

Along with Gigi, Bella also grew up alongside her 22-year-old model brother Anwar on a ranch in Santa Barbara, California, before the family moved to Beverly Hills, California.

