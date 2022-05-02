What time will Summer House season 6 finale air? Relationship dynamics, air date, plot and more explored 

The final episode of Bravo's Summer House is set to air on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET. The finale will document Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's wedding, where apart from the couple, several other relationships will be put to the test and other issues resolved. It looks like the show will end on a happy note.

The past few episodes of Summer House have not sailed smoothly for many cast members as they tried navigating through the personal and professional commitments, relationships, and friendships that came along the way. All of this has only added to the drama at the Hamptons this season.

While some relationships were almost non-existent on the show, considering the other half wasn't present as much as viewers would have liked to see, others emerged prominently throughout the sixth season. While Kyle and Amanda have indeed come a long way from constant disagreements to getting married, Paige started her romance with Andrea Denver but found love with Craig Connover by the end of the show.

Details on Summer House Season 6 Episode 15 (Finale)

Season 6 of Summer House is finally coming to an end. This installment of the Bravo series kicked off in January 2022 and since then has seen intense drama over the fifteen episodes. Some relationships blossomed over this time, while some fell apart or were on the verge of breaking. However, the cast has left the past behind and is moving on to better things.

The official synopsis of the finale, titled A Happy Sending, reads:

"Love is in the air as Kyle and Amanda’s big day approaches. Lindsay and Carl address their feelings toward each other head on. Paige and Craig finally put a label on their relationship. With just days to go until their nuptials, Kyle and Amanda are hit with a blow that no one saw coming."

The past couple of episodes of Summer House has seen drastic shifts in some of the cast's relationship dynamics. Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard started on a clean slate as friends, but as the season ended, they realized feelings were still there. Although the former saw someone else during the show, he didn't proceed with her and decided to pursue the publicist.

While the last two episodes have seen them casually flirting and becoming each other's prom dates, the finale will bring this relationship to its climax, with the duo addressing their feelings and agreeing to give them a try.

Meanwhile, Kyle and Amanda's relationship will see its closure as the duo gets married despite all the differences since the beginning of Summer House. The couple has had issues with Kyle's behavior, Amanda's lack of understanding, and their disagreement on the prenup. They seemed to have resolved all of it to get a happy ending.

As far as the other cast members are concerned, Paige and Craig have solidified their relationship, Andrea has moved on from Paige, Danielle, and Robert are to make some crucial decisions together, and Ciara, Luke, and Alex continue to have fun.

Catch the season finale of Summer House on Bravo.

Edited by Suchitra