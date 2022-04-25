What time will Summer House season 6 episode 14 air? Plot, air date and more about Bravo’s reality series

The last weekend of summer in Montauk’s Summer House group is set to conclude. Since the last episode, viewers have been riddled with anticipation about what could happen next. Kyle and Amanda, who are currently facing multiple internal hurdles, are re-thinking their decision to get married. The upcoming episode will release on April 25, 2022.

Bravo’s Summer House features a group of young adults living in New York who manage their lives by working in their respective professions. However, during the holiday week in New York, all of them together stay in a house to have a good time. However, each of them is dealing with their own bag of issues which they try to solve together.

Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, and Luke Gulbranson are currently starring on the show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Summer House' follows a group of nine friends who, after toiling away at their jobs during the week, share a house together on weekends between Memorial Day and Labour Day - America's unofficial summer season. While there, they enjoy an exclusive, high-end lifestyle that allows them to let loose. Booze-filled brunches, charity galas, bonfires, and - of course - drama-filled romances are on the docket for the young professionals in their summer playground."

What to expect from episode 14 of Summer House season 6?

The upcoming episode, titled Keep Prom and Carry on, of Summer House will be a crazy ride of emotions. The cliffhanger involving Kyle's exit from the get-together will continue.

Moreover, lovebirds Lyndsay and Carl, who started dating a month ago, will discover a flirtatious side of their relationship and relish it even more.

A new guest is set to enter the Summer House in the upcoming episode. Apparently, this new presence will affect none but Paige. Viewers will have to watch the show to find out who the new entry is.

All the members will be seen at a prom party before closing their summer week. This is where all the drama will take place.

Moreover, the latest episode saw an agitated Kyle walking out of the dinner party, completely frustrated about a couple of things. This definitely upset everyone present, especially his better half, Amanda. She was seen sobbing with one of her friends and expressed that she might consider becoming single.

Later on, Kyle returned to the dinner table and expressed the multiple issues that he is dealing with to get married. However, at the end of the episode, he was again seen leaving the dinner table, perturbing everyone about what'll come next.

Viewers can watch episode 6 of the show on April 25, at 9.00 PM Eastern Time on Bravo and Peacock TV.

