×
Create
Notifications

"Kyle is never gonna change": Fans react as Amanda Batula confronts Kyle Cooke on Summer House 

Amanda confronts Kyle over his drinking habits (Image via imkylecooke/ Instagram)
Amanda confronts Kyle over his drinking habits (Image via imkylecooke/ Instagram)
Varsha Narayanan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Feb 01, 2022 05:24 PM IST
Feature

Episode 3 of Bravo's Summer House saw yet another argument between Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula about their relationship and the probable wedding. In the episode, Amanda confronts Kyle about his drinking habits and the couple talk the matter through.

During the Season 6 premiere of Summer House, Kyle and Amanda got into a huge fight because of Kyle's drinking habits and partying lifestyle. Amanda starts crying because she cannot get a hold of Kyle even after calling him a bunch of times. The couple had a messy fight in the episode which led to Amanda throwing Kyle's things around the room.

Fans of the show seem to be completely over this relationship and are disappointed at Amanda for choosing Kyle. One fan tweeted:

"Amanda, Kyle is never gonna change I need you to give it up #summerhouse."

Summer House stars Kyle and Amanda discuss Kyle's drinking habits

The weekend wraps up at the Hamptons house and the cast returns to their daily lives. The girls meet for brunch where Amanda is asked about where she stands with Kyle and whether or not she will have a conversation with him. Amanda assures the girls that she is planning on having a conversation soon.

As members go back to their daily routines on the episode of Summer House, the couple begin to discuss work before finally addressing the elephant in the room. Kyle beings by trying to justify his behavior when he went drinking that night but Amanda is not having it.

Kyle talks about the stress he is going through with the loan that he has taken for his alternative alcohol company "Loverboy" which led him to drink to take his mind off things. Amanda says:

"You are allowed to feel stressed but it should not correlate to your drinking. That can't be your release."

When Kyle talks about how the relationship isn't "only his responsibility," Amanda is frustrated with the conversation and says:

"I literally feel like if I do call off the wedding, you won't understand why."

By the end of their conversation, Kyle apologizes for his behavior and for messing up the weekend. The couple made up with Amanda, assuring him that they have "a whole life of weekends together."

The fans are not happy with Kyle

Fans of Summer House are disappointed with Kyle's behavior and are tired of the drama between the couple. Many viewers took to social media to express their disappointment at the situation.

You can't tell me that Kyle doesn't drink every day and isn't drunk in this sit down with Amanda. The slurring is real. #summerhouse https://t.co/tfnwjkznFu
The day when Kyle realizes he has a problem with alcohol..I feel bad for Amanda. #summerhouse
#summerhouse kyle, stop with the tears @summerhouse
Hahahaha Kyle trying to squeeze out a tear. #SummerHouse https://t.co/WDp3pFL6vb
Amanda is just waiting for him to fail at this point. It’s too much pressure #SummerHouse
Kyle is 39 years old. Grow up. You can drink & not get completely obliterated…unless you have a problem. #summerhouse
It is CRUSHING that Kyle and Amanda actually get married. #SummerHouse
I'm sorry, I'm not doing all this to marry a man that I can't trust. #SummerHouse https://t.co/h4b00SCxRV
@amandabatula_ take it from this old married lady--wives who try and change their husbands are eventually divorcees #SummerHouse
If the words “If I call off this wedding” are uttered before a wedding…you should call off the wedding. #SummerHouse https://t.co/8lruEheLty

Further on episode 3 of Summer House, the cast return to the Hamptons house for another weekend. This time around, Amanda wants Kyle to genuinely make an effort to repair their relationship so that she is confident enough to get married to him. The episode also had Lindsay Hubbard speaking out about Craig's relationship with Kristin Cavallari.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Summer House airs every Monday 9:00 PM ET on Bravo.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी