"Kyle is never gonna change": Fans react as Amanda Batula confronts Kyle Cooke on Summer House 

Episode 3 of Bravo's Summer House saw yet another argument between Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula about their relationship and the probable wedding. In the episode, Amanda confronts Kyle about his drinking habits and the couple talk the matter through.

During the Season 6 premiere of Summer House, Kyle and Amanda got into a huge fight because of Kyle's drinking habits and partying lifestyle. Amanda starts crying because she cannot get a hold of Kyle even after calling him a bunch of times. The couple had a messy fight in the episode which led to Amanda throwing Kyle's things around the room.

Fans of the show seem to be completely over this relationship and are disappointed at Amanda for choosing Kyle. One fan tweeted:

"Amanda, Kyle is never gonna change I need you to give it up #summerhouse."

Summer House stars Kyle and Amanda discuss Kyle's drinking habits

The weekend wraps up at the Hamptons house and the cast returns to their daily lives. The girls meet for brunch where Amanda is asked about where she stands with Kyle and whether or not she will have a conversation with him. Amanda assures the girls that she is planning on having a conversation soon.

As members go back to their daily routines on the episode of Summer House, the couple begin to discuss work before finally addressing the elephant in the room. Kyle beings by trying to justify his behavior when he went drinking that night but Amanda is not having it.

Kyle talks about the stress he is going through with the loan that he has taken for his alternative alcohol company "Loverboy" which led him to drink to take his mind off things. Amanda says:

"You are allowed to feel stressed but it should not correlate to your drinking. That can't be your release."

When Kyle talks about how the relationship isn't "only his responsibility," Amanda is frustrated with the conversation and says:

"I literally feel like if I do call off the wedding, you won't understand why."

By the end of their conversation, Kyle apologizes for his behavior and for messing up the weekend. The couple made up with Amanda, assuring him that they have "a whole life of weekends together."

The fans are not happy with Kyle

Fans of Summer House are disappointed with Kyle's behavior and are tired of the drama between the couple. Many viewers took to social media to express their disappointment at the situation.

Stuck @StuckInDenial You can't tell me that Kyle doesn't drink every day and isn't drunk in this sit down with Amanda. The slurring is real. #summerhouse You can't tell me that Kyle doesn't drink every day and isn't drunk in this sit down with Amanda. The slurring is real. #summerhouse https://t.co/tfnwjkznFu

Valerie @Val_South Amanda is just waiting for him to fail at this point. It’s too much pressure #SummerHouse Amanda is just waiting for him to fail at this point. It’s too much pressure #SummerHouse

Cyndi B @cynmdmi Kyle is 39 years old. Grow up. You can drink & not get completely obliterated…unless you have a problem. #summerhouse Kyle is 39 years old. Grow up. You can drink & not get completely obliterated…unless you have a problem. #summerhouse

Bernadette Walsh @BWalshWriter @amandabatula_ take it from this old married lady--wives who try and change their husbands are eventually divorcees #SummerHouse @amandabatula_ take it from this old married lady--wives who try and change their husbands are eventually divorcees #SummerHouse

Tracey Lammert @TheFitRealtor If the words “If I call off this wedding” are uttered before a wedding…you should call off the wedding. #SummerHouse If the words “If I call off this wedding” are uttered before a wedding…you should call off the wedding. #SummerHouse https://t.co/8lruEheLty

Further on episode 3 of Summer House, the cast return to the Hamptons house for another weekend. This time around, Amanda wants Kyle to genuinely make an effort to repair their relationship so that she is confident enough to get married to him. The episode also had Lindsay Hubbard speaking out about Craig's relationship with Kristin Cavallari.

Summer House airs every Monday 9:00 PM ET on Bravo.

