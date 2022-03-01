What is Kyle Cooke's net worth? Fortune explored as Summer House co-star Lindsay Hubbard clarifies 4 million debt story

Summer House star Kyle Cooke is a successful entrepreneur, but during his stint on the reality show, the star admitted that he was $4 million dollars in debt from his alcohol venture, shocking the Bravo cast members.

However, during the After Show, his co-star Lindsay Hubbard cleared that “he said it wrong” about being in debt. He had most likey taken “a business loan” worth a “certain amount of money”.

But despite his claims and having second thoughts about Kyle Cooke, his girlfriend Amanda Batula married him. The self-proclaimed party boy has since then been more focused on his business ventures.

A Look at Summer House’ Kyle Cooke's Net Worth and Business

Due to his successful business and his stint in the series Summer House and Winter House, Kyle Cooke’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.1 million.

Born on August 4, 1982, in Baltimore, Maryland, Cook went to Trinity College-Hartford, Connecticut, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and Architecture. He later received his MBA in Entrepreneurship from Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business in Boston.

The 38-years-old graduate started his career as an entrepreneur with a nightclub called Nightjockey Inc. in New York in 2011. On his LinkedIn profile, it states that his nightclub:

“Created a realtime yield management solution for the restaurant and nightlife industry.”

After the nightclub was acquired by Seratonin Lmt, Cooke worked as Director of Enterprise Sales with ZocDoc. After working there for a year and 6 months, he founded Blownaway an “Uber for beauty” in 2014. The company provides its services to clients in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, New York, DC and Philadelphia.

In 2015, he became a partner in Birddogs that sold “high-end activewear with humorous content”. Four years later, Cooke founded “invite-only app and private wellness community” Fenix in June 2016.

To further expand his business, the reality star founded beverage line Loverboy in 2018. The company sells both spritz and teas as well as their merchandise, including trucker hats, t-shirts and sweatshirts.

Cook featured in Summer House in season 1 in January 2017 where he invited his girlfriend Amanda Batula. They became an official couple during the season 1 finale in March 2017. The couple later got engaged in September 2018.

The couple also starred in Bravo’s Winter House in 2021. Finally, after a lot of ups and downs, infidelity, and delaying their nuptials for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the lovebirds said ‘I do’ in Batula’s hometown of Hillsborough, New Jersey on September 2021.

Edited by Saman